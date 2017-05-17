Decatur state run ends in close loss as team “came a lot further than anyone expected of them”

STATE BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4A
Glacier Peak 2, Decatur 0: With a state run that exceeded the expectations set for them, the season for Decatur ended Wednesday night in a loser-out game to the state quarterfinals.
“They definitely came a lot further than anyone expected of them,” Decatur coach Brad Plemons said. “I’m really proud of them.”
This year saw the team winning big games and on the doorstep of making it to the quarterfinals.
“It was a very even match, I think it could have gone either way,” Plemons said. “I thought my team played good.”
Glacier Peak was able to come out on top by scoring first off a corner kick in the 17th minute and off a free kick in stoppage time to end the season for Decatur.
“I’ve got really high expectations for my team,” Plemons said. “We were shooting for the state championship.”
Plemons said he was sorry to see the season end after a really strong run against even stronger competition.
“We felt we could match up against any team in the state,” Plemons said. “Tonight we just came up on the short end of the stick.”
CLASS 3A
Central Kitsap 1, West Seattle 0: It was a narrow win for the Cougars to advance on to the state quarterfinals as they got a shutout and keep the state dream alive.
The team will now face Roosevelt who beat out Lynnwood to see who will move on to the semifinals.
Comments