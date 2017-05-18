Prep track and field roundup: Ringo breaks Bellarmine Prep 100m record

4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
The top six competitors in each event will advance to the 4A state championships next week at Mount Tahoma. This is the first day of the district championships, which will conclude on Saturday.
BOYS
The first day of the district championships saw Bellarmine Prep’s Kelee Ring break the school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.75. The record was previously held by Justin Yeager and Michael Rector. Ringo now finds himself in quite esteemed company, as Rector just signed with the NFL’s Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent coming out of Stanford. Oh, and Ringo is only a freshman — meaning he has plenty of chances to beat his new record in the future.
Also finding themselves in an impressive group of record-holders was Tyler Cronk of Kentridge, who set a personal record in the high jump of 7 feet, 2 inches. This tied Cronk for the second-best high jump in the nation, only a few inches behind the national best of 7 feet, 6 inches. Cronk won by eight inches, with Skyview’s Ethan Gould coming in second place with a personal record of his own — a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches.
Another standout of the day was the 4x100 relay in which the Curtis team of Marlon Jones, Seth Joiner, Taj Moffett, and Izaiah Fields got a time of 42.37. That time is the second fastest in the state and is .13 seconds short of the fastest time of 42.24. It is also the fastest time of the Curtis team, who surpassed their old time of 42.61 when they didn’t have Seth Joiner running with them.
Daniel Maton of Camas also set a school record in the mile run with a time of 4:18.66.
GIRLS
A standout for the day was Karlee Stueckle of Emerald Ridge, who set a personal record when she took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.69. That time was just .46 short of the best time in the state at 14.23. Stueckle holds the best state time in the 300-meter hurdles of 43.42, which will be something she will look to excel at moving forward past the first day.
In the 100-meter dash, Aliya Wilson of Tahoma ran for a time of 11.77, which was .4 short of the state’s best time of 11.73 that Wilson currently holds, having set it on April 28th just a few weeks back.
It kept going for Tahoma in the 4x100 relay as the Tahoma team of Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Tierra Wilson and Olivia Ribera got first with a time of 46.33, which is just .01 short of their own state best time of 46.32 that the teammates set earlier at the Arcadia Invitational on April 8th.
In the 4x200 relay the Union team of Logan Nelson, Makayla Woods, Jai’lyn Merriweather, and Dai’lyn Merriweather took first with a time of 1:41.02 which was just short of the state’s best time that they also hold — the 1:39.22 that the team got on April 15 at the Oregon Relays.
