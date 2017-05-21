High school boys soccer: The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area team

THE OLYMPIAN’S 2017 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the year: GK Matteo Del Giudice, Olympia, sr.
Coach of the year: Ty Johnson, Olympia
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Bekele Dowty, Black Hills, jr.: Was shadowed by opposing defenses in every game he played, but the 2A Evergreen Conference first-teamer still managed 12 goals and nine assists.
Forward — Jose Flores, Shelton, sr.: Played a limited season because of an injury, but still scored nine goals for the Highclimbers, and recorded double-digit assists. First-team 3A South Sound Conference selection.
Forward — Austin Mikesh, Tumwater, soph.: Lightning fast and a powerful finisher at the goal, he led the T-Birds with 15 goals and added three assists. Second-team 2A EvCo selection.
Midfielder — Kahlil Bredeson, Olympia, jr: First-team 4A South Puget Sound League selection was a threat on offense and defense. Helped the Bears to the state playoffs with seven goals, eight assists.
Midfielder — Marco Ferrari, Tumwater, sr.: First-team 2A EvCo selection is silky smooth with the ball and an exceptional passer. Finished season with a balanced nine goals, 10 assists.
Midfielder — Jesus Flores, Shelton, jr.: The younger Flores added six goals and had double-digit assists for the Highclimbers. Second-team 3A SSC selection.
Midfielder — Kolby Johnson, Olympia, sr.: Field general for the Bears in one of the state’s toughest leagues converted three goals and eight assists. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and second-team 4A SPSL selection.
Defender — Madison Douglas, Timberline, sr.: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection led Timberline to its first postseason game in a decade. First-team 3A SSC selection created scoring opportunities from the backfield, contributing five goals, two assists.
Defender — Jack Harrison, North Thurston, soph.: Helped the Rams to the district playoffs by taking away and countering scoring opportunities. Part of a back line that recorded four shutouts. Second-team 3A SSC selection.
Defender — Adam Warren, Tumwater, sr.: Physically tough and difficult to knock off of the ball. Two time Olympian All-Area selection and first-team 2A EvCo selection helped the T-Birds to the district playoffs.
Goalkeeper — Cody Bragg, Shelton, sr.: Was a brick wall and averaged double-digit saves per game in front of a young defense. Second-team 3A SSC selection had the Highclimbers one win away from the state playoffs.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Adam Rapacz, Olympia, fr.; Mario Silva, Centralia, soph.; Trace Thompson, Elma, sr.; Jackson Winterrowd, North Thurston, jr.
Midfielders: Phillip Hoang, Olympia, jr.; Hunter Karsseboom, Black Hills, sr.; Alex Amado, Timberline, sr.; Charles Jellison, North Thurston, sr.; Gavin Stewart, Yelm, sr.
Defenders: Willie Klemmer, Capital, sr.; Matt Lamfers, Timberline, sr.; James Morimoto, Black Hills, jr.; Ian Taylor, Olympia, jr.
Goalkeepers: Jaelen Bush, Timberline, sr.; Britton Fine, Tumwater, jr.
Lauren Smith
