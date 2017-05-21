Olympia’s Kolby Johnson helped the Bears boys soccer to the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Olympia was the only local team to advance to the state playoffs this season.
Olympia’s Kolby Johnson helped the Bears boys soccer to the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Olympia was the only local team to advance to the state playoffs this season. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
High School Sports

May 21, 2017 7:29 PM

High school boys soccer: The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area team

By Lauren Smith

Player of the year: GK Matteo Del Giudice, Olympia, sr.

Coach of the year: Ty Johnson, Olympia

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Bekele Dowty, Black Hills, jr.: Was shadowed by opposing defenses in every game he played, but the 2A Evergreen Conference first-teamer still managed 12 goals and nine assists.

Forward — Jose Flores, Shelton, sr.: Played a limited season because of an injury, but still scored nine goals for the Highclimbers, and recorded double-digit assists. First-team 3A South Sound Conference selection.

Forward — Austin Mikesh, Tumwater, soph.: Lightning fast and a powerful finisher at the goal, he led the T-Birds with 15 goals and added three assists. Second-team 2A EvCo selection.

Midfielder — Kahlil Bredeson, Olympia, jr: First-team 4A South Puget Sound League selection was a threat on offense and defense. Helped the Bears to the state playoffs with seven goals, eight assists.

Midfielder — Marco Ferrari, Tumwater, sr.: First-team 2A EvCo selection is silky smooth with the ball and an exceptional passer. Finished season with a balanced nine goals, 10 assists.

Midfielder — Jesus Flores, Shelton, jr.: The younger Flores added six goals and had double-digit assists for the Highclimbers. Second-team 3A SSC selection.

Midfielder — Kolby Johnson, Olympia, sr.: Field general for the Bears in one of the state’s toughest leagues converted three goals and eight assists. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and second-team 4A SPSL selection.

Defender — Madison Douglas, Timberline, sr.: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection led Timberline to its first postseason game in a decade. First-team 3A SSC selection created scoring opportunities from the backfield, contributing five goals, two assists.

Defender — Jack Harrison, North Thurston, soph.: Helped the Rams to the district playoffs by taking away and countering scoring opportunities. Part of a back line that recorded four shutouts. Second-team 3A SSC selection.

Defender — Adam Warren, Tumwater, sr.: Physically tough and difficult to knock off of the ball. Two time Olympian All-Area selection and first-team 2A EvCo selection helped the T-Birds to the district playoffs.

Goalkeeper — Cody Bragg, Shelton, sr.: Was a brick wall and averaged double-digit saves per game in front of a young defense. Second-team 3A SSC selection had the Highclimbers one win away from the state playoffs.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Adam Rapacz, Olympia, fr.; Mario Silva, Centralia, soph.; Trace Thompson, Elma, sr.; Jackson Winterrowd, North Thurston, jr.

Midfielders: Phillip Hoang, Olympia, jr.; Hunter Karsseboom, Black Hills, sr.; Alex Amado, Timberline, sr.; Charles Jellison, North Thurston, sr.; Gavin Stewart, Yelm, sr.

Defenders: Willie Klemmer, Capital, sr.; Matt Lamfers, Timberline, sr.; James Morimoto, Black Hills, jr.; Ian Taylor, Olympia, jr.

Goalkeepers: Jaelen Bush, Timberline, sr.; Britton Fine, Tumwater, jr.

