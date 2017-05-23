High school softball: The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area team

THE OLYMPIAN’S 2017 ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM
Player of the year: Ally Choate, Yelm, sr.
Coach of the year: Lindsay Walton, Yelm
FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Savannah Owen, Tumwater, fr.
Freshman ace has an 11-3 record, and will lead the T-Birds into the 2A state playoffs. Has recorded 84 K’s in 94 1/3 innings so far this season.
Drea Schwaier, Yelm, jr.
Whitworth commit is area’s most dominant pitcher. Carries a perfect 12-0 record into 3A state playoffs, and sports a 0.61 ERA. 3A South Sound Conference pitcher of the year and two-time Olympian All-Area selection has 135 K’s.
Lexie Strasser, W.F. West, sr.
Two-time Olympian All-Area selection and Central Washington signee has been a force in the 2A EvCo throughout her career, and posted a 10-1 record and 0.55 ERA during the regular season.
Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks, Timberline, sr.
Pitched 143 1/3 innings this season, faced 618 batters and struck out 237 of them. Stanislaus State signee also posted a 2.25 ERA. Two time Olympian All-Area selection. 3A SSC first-team selection.
CATCHER
Bailey Haddock, Timberline, soph.
First-team 3A SSC selection hit .630 and had a .700 on-base percentage. Knocked in 34 RBIs on 46 hits and hit eight doubles for the Blazers.
CORNER INFIELDERS
Kindra Davis, W.F. West, jr.
Boise State commit can play anywhere on the field and be the best player in that position. Filled in at third this season. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection hit .511 in regular season play with a .933 slugging percentage. Had 11 extra-base hits and three home runs.
Peyton Uznanski, Capital, jr.
Played primarily third, but also plays catcher, shortstop and center field. Led the Cougars with a .688 batting average and .706 on-base percentage. Recorded eight doubles, two homers and never struck out.
MIDDLE INFIELDERS
Olivia Dean, W.F. West, jr.
Trusty shortstop also has a big bat for the Bearcats. Hit .458 during the regular season with a .500 on-base percentage. Hit six doubles and three triples. Also had a .935 fielding percentage for the Bearcats.
Mackinzee Moore, Yelm, soph.
Tornados shortstop was a 3A SSC first-team selection, and has posted a .900 fielding percentage in 21 games. Batting .514 with 38 hits and 23 RBIs.
OUTFIELDERS
Katie Cunningham, Tumwater, soph.
Versatile right fielder also plays first base and acts as a designated hitter. Batting .444 with 29 RBIs and 21 runs scored so far for the T-Birds.
Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm, soph.
Left fielder has a .952 fielding percentage in 25 games and is also Yelm’s No. 2 pitcher. Is 5-0 on the mound with a 1.12 ERA. Has recorded 32 RBIs on 31 hits and has four home runs so far.
Myiah Seaton, Tumwater, soph.
Another versatile outfielder for the T-Birds plays left field and shortstop. Carries a .515 batting average into the state playoffs. Has scored 31 runs and has 20 RBIs.
UTILITY
Jaeden Ells, Yelm, jr.
Clutch player for the Tornados was a 3A SSC first-team selection. Batting .461 with 39 runs scored, 36 hits and 24 RBIs. Leads Yelm with 16 doubles, and has hit two home runs.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Hailey Brown, Yelm, fr.
Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm, soph.
Ashlee Vadala, W.F. West, jr.
CATCHER
Taylor Gubser, Yelm, soph.
CORNER INFIELDERS
Carley Nelson, Yelm, sr.
Sawyer Vessey, Tumwater, soph.
MIDDLE INFIELDERS
Brooke Fesenbeck, Olympia, jr.
Hailey Lasmanis, Olympia, sr.
OUTFIELDERS
Jordan Crawford, W.F. West, sr.
Hayden Nagel, Timberline, soph.
Chantal Won, Black Hills, jr.
UTILITY
Kassi Ward, Black Hills, sr.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
