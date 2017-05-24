Capital comes close at state golf tournament thanks to Feyrer’s solid finish in final round

Capital High School’s Ryan Feyrer was the top local finisher at the Class 3A boys state golf tournament this weekend at Columbia Point in Richland.
Feyrer shot an even-par 72 in the final round on Wednesday, following a 1-under round on Tuesday, to tie for fifth at 143. He led the Cougars, who took second in the team competition.
Capital’s Gabe Barnes (151) tied for 17th and Travis Bossio (156) tied for 36th, along with North Thurston’s Gunner Neilsen. Shelton’s Tim Nail (155) tied for 29th.
Elsewhere, Tumwater’s Dylan Christoffer tied for eighth in 2A boys at Creek at Qualchan in Spokane, shooting a two-day score of 10-over-par 154. Tumwater’s Jordan Baird (166) took 34th and Chase Fisk (167) tied for 35th.
W.F. West’s Will Alexander (161) tied for 23rd and River Ridge’s Quincy Brawley (187) tied for 41st.
In 2A girls, Black Hills’ Mckenna Canty (171) tied for 11th at Indian Canyon, and Elle Hirotaka (188) tied for 31st. In 4A girls, Olympia’s Claire Moon shot a 10-over-par 154 at MeadowWood in Spokane to tie for ninth.
Olympia’s Riley Killip and Cameron McCauley tied for 17th in the 4A boys tournament at Liberty Lake near Spokane, shooting a 10-over-par 150.
Killip was the leader after shooting a 66 in the first round, but Bellarmine Prep’s Joe Highsmith, the top-ranked junior golfer in Washington, won the tournament.
He shot 67 in both rounds, after trailing Killip by one stroke after the first day.
