Early scare then an exhale. Undefeated Yelm wins twice to advance to softball semifinals

Yelm High had a stress-free winner’s-bracket victory Friday evening at the state Class 3A fastpitch championships.
And that’s OK: The Tornados had more than enough drama in their morning tournament opener.
Top-seeded Yelm (27-0) advanced with a 7-1 afternoon victory against Holy Names. As for drama, no team Friday had a more theatrical moment than Mt. Spokane, the team the Tornados face in a 9 a.m. game Saturday.
Mt. Spokane (21-4) got a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game against Snohomish, then won it in the eighth, 5-4. The Wildcats beat Stadium, 12-1, in the morning.
In Yelm’s nightcap, senior Drea Schwaier struck out the Holy Names side in the first inning – three of her 15 total Ks. Holy Names scratched out two hits in the game.
“What I try to do, first and foremost, is start strong,” Schwaier said.
The Tornados’ six runs in the fifth inning was more than enough support for Schwaier, who helped herself with two hits. Ally Choate had two hits and scored twice, Taelyn Cutler had two hits and two RBI, and Mackinzee Moore chipped in two hits.
It was not so easy in the morning: The Tornados trailed 4-0 on three Juanita home runs before clawing out a 7-5 victory over the Rebels, who entered the tournament with a 14-12 record.
The last out of the morning game came on a throw from center field by senior all-everything Choate to catcher Taylor Gubser to nail a Rebel baserunner whose run would have gotten Juanita within one with runners still on the bases.
The Tornados’ scary opener turned on a roller-coaster fifth inning, which they entered trailing 4-2 to the team with the most losses in the tournament.
Moments after Juanita center fielder Jordan Schroeder’s spectacular leaping catch at the left-center field fence robbed Schwaier of an apparent two-run homer, next batter Carly Nelson smashed a drive just inside the left-field line that eluded the left fielder’s glove and cleared the fence, tying the game at 4-4.
“I was pretty disappointed,” Schwaier said. “I forgot all about it when Carly hit hers. That was awesome.”
The Tornados tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Moore and a misplay of an infield-fly-rule popup in front of home plate by Schwaier.
In the top of the seventh, the Rebels got a run on a lost-in-the-sun bloop double to left before Choate’s bullet toss to catcher Taylor Gubser snuffed the rally and ended the game.
“It was really intense,” Choate said. “The ball came into my glove perfectly, and I was able to get a good crow hop.”
Earlier, Juanita got home runs from Kristina Warford and Lexi Blackburn off Yelm starter Hailey Brown and got another from Abbie Reynolds off reliever Cutler.
Yelm, trailing 4-0, got back into it in the fourth on a two-run double by Moore.
2A SOFTBALL
W.F. West 9, White River 2: The Bearcats scored five runs in the top of the first inning on six hits, and just built from there.
Olivia Dean and Kyndra Haller hit singles before Boise State commit Kindra Davis launched a home run to drive both in.
W.F. West added two more runs in the first, and sprinkled four more throughout the game, to advance to the 2A state semifinals at Carlon Park in Selah.
W.F. West (20-3) beat East Valley of Yakima, 7-1, in the first round earlier in the day.
The Bearcats play at 10 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the state title game.
W.F. West took third last season, with much of the same roster. The program won a state title in 2012.
