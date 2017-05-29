How did the lower South Sound perform at state? Here’s every athlete, team that placed

Six teams from the lower South Sound, and 82 athletes reached the podium at state championship events last weekend.
W.F. West softball won the Class 2A title, and Northwest Christian won the 2B girls track and field team title. Eleven local athletes won state championships in track and field.
BASEBALL
CLASS 2A
W.F. West — second
BOYS GOLF
CLASS 3A
Capital — team (second)
Ryan Feyrer, Capital — tied fifth
CLASS 2A
Dylan Christoffer, Tumwater — tied eighth
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3A
Yelm — second
CLASS 2A
W.F. West — champions
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 4A
Justin Ong, Olympia — singles (sixth)
CLASS 3A
Ranjan Sharangpani, Capital — singles (second)
Thomas Campbell and Thomas Sui, North Thurston — doubles (second)
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 4A
Ali Topp, Olympia — singles (fourth)
CLASS 3A
Izabella Bilecova, North Thurston — singles (third)
Angela Schuster, Timberline — singles (fourth)
CLASS 2A
Rachel Wilkerson, Centralia — singles (eighth)
Ellie Corwin and Hannah Jeffries, Centralia — doubles (third)
Nicole Howard and Mikayla Kee, Tumwater — doubles (fifth)
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CLASS 4A
Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr. — discus (fifth)
CLASS 3A
Ethan Au, Capital, jr. — 4x400 relay (fourth)
Ethan Carpenter-Sustek, Yelm, jr. — 4x100 relay (fifth)
Justin Evans, Timberline, sr. — long jump (eighth)
Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr. — high jump (tied seventh)
Cole Harrison, Yelm, sr. — 100 (seventh), 200 (fifth), 4x100 relay (fifth)
Mason Harrison, Yelm, sr. — 4x100 relay (fifth)
James Palmer, Yelm, jr. — 4x100 relay (fifth)
Cody Simon, Shelton, sr. — pole vault (second)
Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr. — 4x400 relay (fourth)
Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr. — long jump (seventh), triple jump (second)
Jason Turner, Capital, sr. — 4x400 relay (fourth)
Zach Willis, Capital, jr. — 4x400 relay (fourth)
CLASS 2A
Drayden Alexander, River Ridge, soph. — 4x100 relay (champion)
Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr. — 100 (sixth), 110 hurdles (champion), 300 hurdles (champion), 4x100 relay (champion)
Sir Carter, Black Hills, fr. — 4x400 relay (seventh)
Alex Coleman, River Ridge, sr. — 4x100 relay (champion), long jump (fourth)
Tyler Gilliland, Tumwater, fr. — discus (fifth)
Evan Groat, Tumwater, sr. — 800 (second), 1,600 (fourth)
Kyler Nygren, Black Hills, sr. — 4x100 relay (fourth), long jump (champion)
Pearse Popchock, Black Hills, soph. — 4x400 relay (seventh)
Nolan Reynolds, Black Hills, soph. — 4x100 relay (fourth), 4x400 relay (fourth)
Tyler Robinson, River Ridge, jr. — 4x100 relay (champion)
Kade Weitzel, Black Hills, jr. — 4x100 relay (fourth)
Christian Williams, Black Hills, sr. — 4x100 relay (fourth), 4x400 relay (seventh)
CLASS 1A
Jack Burnham, Tenino, sr. — shot put (seventh)
Brandon Butcher, Elma, sr. — 400 (eighth)
CLASS 2B
Northwest Christian — team (second)
Peter Kosierowski, Northwest Christian, sr. — 200 (seventh)
Brayden Lasher, Rainier, sr. — pole vault (second)
Ethan MacFarland, Rainier, soph. — pole vault (seventh)
Garrett McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, fr. — 1,600 (fifth)
Corban Phillips, Northwest Christian, sr. — 800 (second), 1,600 (eighth), 3,200 (sixth)
Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, fr. — 800 (seventh), 3,200 (eighth)
Ian Russell, Rainier, jr. — discus (fifth)
Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr. — 800 (fourth), 1,600 (champion), 3,200 (champion)
CLASS 1B
Ian Frost, Mary M. Knight, jr. — discus (champion), javelin (eighth)
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
CLASS 4A
Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr. — high jump (tied third)
CLASS 3A
Ashley Babkirk, Timberline, fr. — 4x200 relay (seventh)
Regie Grady, Capital, jr. — 200 (eighth)
Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr. — 100 (fifth), 200 (third), 4x200 relay (seventh)
Rachel Izuagbe, Timberline, jr. — 4x200 relay (seventh)
Jessica Neal, Timberline, soph. — high jump (tied fourth)
Calissa Robinson, North Thurston, sr. — javelin (eighth)
Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr. — 4x200 relay (seventh), long jump (fourth), triple jump (third)
McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr. — shot put (fourth)
Carissa Stovall, Yelm, soph. — shot put (third), discus (seventh)
Madison Vu, North Thurston, fr. — 400 (fifth)
CLASS 2A
Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr. — shot put (eighth), javelin (third)
Tiana Cole, Tumwater, sr. — 4x400 relay (eighth)
Bella Foos, Tumwater, sr. — 200 (eighth), 400 (sixth), 4x200 relay (third), 4x400 relay (eighth)
Madi Frampton, Black Hills, jr. — 100 hurdles (fifth), triple jump (eighth)
Isabella Najarro, Tumwater, sr. — discus (eighth)
Codi Short, Tumwater, sr. — 4x200 relay (third), 4x400 relay (eighth)
Sydney Smith, Tumwater, sr. — 4x200 relay (third)
Anastasia Ulrigg, Black Hills, soph. — triple jump (seventh)
Bella Wallerstedt, Tumwater, jr. — 4x200 relay (third), 4x400 relay (eighth)
CLASS 1A
Jillian Bieker, Elma, fr. — 300 hurdles (fifth)
CLASS 2B
Northwest Christian — team (champion)
Sophie Beadle, Rainier, fr. — 4x100 relay (eighth), 4x400 relay (sixth)
Lauren Dominguez, Northwest Christian, sr. — 4x400 relay (fifth)
Nicole Francis, Rainier, sr. — pole vault (eighth)
Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr. — 200 (fifth), 400 (champion), 800 (third), 4x400 relay (fifth)
Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr. —100 hurdles (champion), 300 hurdles (champion), long jump (second), triple jump (second)
Elizabeth Stottlemyre, Northwest Christian, sr. — 4x400 relay (fifth), javelin (second)
Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian, jr. — 800 (fifth), 1,600 (second), 3,200 (champion), 4x400 relay (fifth)
Clara Wagner, Rainier, fr. — 4x100 relay (eighth), 4x400 relay (sixth)
Elizabeth Wilkinson, Rainier, fr. — 4x100 relay (eighth), 4x400 relay (sixth), pole vault (seventh)
Gabrielle Wilkinson, Rainier, jr. — 4x100 relay (eighth), 4x400 relay (sixth), pole vault (fifth)
CLASS 1B
Kaylee Sowle, Mary M. Knight, soph. — 100 (third), high jump (champion), long jump (champion), triple jump (champion)
