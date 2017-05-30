Austin Emery (4) is one of five W.F. West players that has been selected to play in the Senior All-Star Game.
Austin Emery (4) is one of five W.F. West players that has been selected to play in the Senior All-Star Game.

High School Sports

Rosters released for annual Senior All-Star Game in Centralia

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM

The 40th annual Senior All-Star Game begins at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Field in Centralia. There are athletes from 21 high schools represented at this year’s game — from Woodland to Forks to Ilwaco to Olympia. Two eight-inning games will be played. Cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children and senior citizens. Several players from The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area baseball team were selected to play.

NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER

Spencer Brewer, Tenino

Parker Browning, Forks

Mac Fagerness, Napavine

Sam Fagerness, Napavine

Hank Ferguson, Wahkiakum

Aaron Huff, Rochester

Tanner Johnson, Capital

Kaelin Jurek, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

River Liepa, Kelso

Dustin Pitner, Woodland

Dakota Robins, Toledo

Aidan Short, Capital

Wyatt Stanley, Napavine

Brady Stevenson, Winlock

Travis Tallman, Capital

Noah Thomas, Centralia

Zach Threlfall, Kelso

Colton Titus, Castle Rock

Robbie Wall, Tenino

Zach Weinert, Winlock

Coaches: Cam Margaris, Centralia College; Scott Weinert, Winlock; Jody Nailon, Winlock

AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER

Adrian Boites, W.F. West

Nate Brosio, Black Hills

Spencer Burdick, Adna

Logan Chase, Tumwater

Josh Collett, Aberdeen

Jackson Davis, Tumwater

Austin Emery, W.F. West

Drew Forgione, W.F. West

Grant Larson, Aberdeen

AJ O’Neil, Kalama

Tysen Paul, W.F. West

Sawyer Rhoden, Montesano

Lane Spenker, Mark Morris

Kolby Steen, W.F. West

Dawson St. Jean, Mark Morris

Devin St. Jean, Mark Morris

Zac Tapio, Ilwaco

Tristan Thomas, Woodland

Cameron Walker, Kalama

Wes Wilson, Adna

Coaches: Andy Forgione, Centralia College; Dave Tapio, Ilwaco; Brandon Walker, Kalama

