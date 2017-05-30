Rosters released for annual Senior All-Star Game in Centralia

The 40th annual Senior All-Star Game begins at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Field in Centralia. There are athletes from 21 high schools represented at this year’s game — from Woodland to Forks to Ilwaco to Olympia. Two eight-inning games will be played. Cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children and senior citizens. Several players from The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area baseball team were selected to play.
NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER
Spencer Brewer, Tenino
Parker Browning, Forks
Mac Fagerness, Napavine
Sam Fagerness, Napavine
Hank Ferguson, Wahkiakum
Aaron Huff, Rochester
Tanner Johnson, Capital
Kaelin Jurek, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
River Liepa, Kelso
Dustin Pitner, Woodland
Dakota Robins, Toledo
Aidan Short, Capital
Wyatt Stanley, Napavine
Brady Stevenson, Winlock
Travis Tallman, Capital
Noah Thomas, Centralia
Zach Threlfall, Kelso
Colton Titus, Castle Rock
Robbie Wall, Tenino
Zach Weinert, Winlock
Coaches: Cam Margaris, Centralia College; Scott Weinert, Winlock; Jody Nailon, Winlock
AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER
Adrian Boites, W.F. West
Nate Brosio, Black Hills
Spencer Burdick, Adna
Logan Chase, Tumwater
Josh Collett, Aberdeen
Jackson Davis, Tumwater
Austin Emery, W.F. West
Drew Forgione, W.F. West
Grant Larson, Aberdeen
AJ O’Neil, Kalama
Tysen Paul, W.F. West
Sawyer Rhoden, Montesano
Lane Spenker, Mark Morris
Kolby Steen, W.F. West
Dawson St. Jean, Mark Morris
Devin St. Jean, Mark Morris
Zac Tapio, Ilwaco
Tristan Thomas, Woodland
Cameron Walker, Kalama
Wes Wilson, Adna
Coaches: Andy Forgione, Centralia College; Dave Tapio, Ilwaco; Brandon Walker, Kalama
