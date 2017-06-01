Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
High School Sports

June 01, 2017 1:07 PM

Need a free sports physical for next season? Here’s where you can get one this weekend

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

The Olympia School District, Capital Medical Center and other local healthcare providers are offering free sports physicals this weekend for Olympia School District students.

Students entering eighth grade, and those in high school, are encouraged to attend the free session, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Capital High School gym.

All students who will participate in athletic programs during the 2017-18 school year are required to have a current sports physical. A licensed professional must sign a verification form, provided by the OSD, annually for a student athlete to be eligible. The form is valid for 13 months.

More information is available on the school district’s website.

