Ready for Friday night lights? South Sound football schedules are out

High school football is almost back. With spring practices underway, here’s a look at the fall schedules for every team from the lower South Sound. Programs are in the final year of a two-year scheduling cycle and will — for the most part — play the same teams, opposite last year’s locations.
OLYMPIA BEARS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Emerald Ridge
Sparks Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Rogers
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep
Bellarmine Prep High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Curtis
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
South Kitsap
South Kitsap High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Sumner
Ingersoll Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Graham-Kapowsin
Art Crate Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Puyallup
Ingersoll Stadium
Oct. 27
5 p.m.
Meadowdale
Edmonds Stadium
CAPITAL COUGARS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
River Ridge
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Black Hills
Tumwater District Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Timberline
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
North Thurston
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Peninsula
Ingersoll Stadium
Oct. 6
7:15 p.m.
Central Kitsap
Silverdale Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Yelm
Ingersoll Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Gig Harbor
Roy Anderson Field
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Shelton
Ingersoll Stadium
NORTH THURSTON RAMS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Auburn Riverside
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 7
7 p.m.
Bethel
Art Crate Stadium
Sept. 14
7 p.m.
Central Kitsap
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Capital
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Yelm
Yelm High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Peninsula
Roy Anderson Field
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Shelton
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Timberline
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Gig Harbor
South Sound Stadium
SHELTON HIGHCLIMBERS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
North Mason
Phil Pugh Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
O’Dea
Highclimber Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Yelm
Highclimber Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Peninsula
Roy Anderson Field
Sept. 28
7 p.m.
Timberline
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Gig Harbor
Highclimber Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
North Thurston
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Central Kitsap
Highclimber Stadium
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Capital
Ingersoll Stadium
TIMBERLINE BLAZERS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Aug. 31
7 p.m.
Black Hills
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Bonney Lake
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Capital
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Central Kitsap
Silverdale Stadium
Sept. 28
7 p.m.
Shelton
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Yelm
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Gig Harbor
Roy Anderson Field
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
North Thurston
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Peninsula
Roy Anderson Field
YELM TORNADOS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Bethel
Yelm High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson
Federal Way Memorial Field
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Shelton
Highclimber Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Gig Harbor
Yelm High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
North Thurston
Yelm High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Timberline
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Capital
Ingersoll Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Peninsula
Yelm High School
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Central Kitsap
Yelm High School
RIVER RIDGE HAWKS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Capital
Ingersoll Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Steilacoom
Old Pioneer Middle School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Orting
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Renton
Renton Memorial Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Highline
South Sound Stadium
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Eatonville
Eatonville High School
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Clover Park
South Sound Stadium
BLACK HILLS WOLVES
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Aug. 31
7 p.m.
Timberline
South Sound Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Capital
Tumwater District Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Prairie
Prairie High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Evergreen
Tumwater District Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Centralia
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
Stewart Field
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
W.F. West
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Tumwater
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Rochester
Rochester High School
CENTRALIA TIGERS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
R.A. Long
Longview Memorial Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Mark Morris
Tiger Stadium
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Sequim
Sequim High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Kelso
Tiger Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Black Hills
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Tumwater
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Rochester
Tiger Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
W.F. West
W.F. West High School
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
Tiger Stadium
ROCHESTER WARRIORS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Tenino
Tenino High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Hudson’s Bay
Rochester High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Charles Wright Academy
Charles Wright Academy
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Montesano
Rochester High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Elma
Rochester High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
W.F. West
W.F. West High School
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Centralia
Tiger Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
Stewart Field
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Black Hills
Rochester High School
TUMWATER T-BIRDS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce
Tumwater District Stadium
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Columbia River
Columbia River High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Bellevue
Tumwater District Stadium
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Union
McKenzie Stadium
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Steilacoom
Steilacoom High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Centralia
Tiger Stadium
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
Stewart Field
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Black Hills
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
W.F. West
Tumwater District Stadium
W.F. WEST BEARCATS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Hoquiam
W.F. West High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Ridgefield
Ridgefield High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Highline
W.F. West High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Lake Washington
Lake Washington High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
W.F. West High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Rochester
W.F. West High School
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Black Hills
Tumwater District Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Centralia
W.F. West High School
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Tumwater
Tumwater District Stadium
ELMA EAGLES
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Eatonville
Eatonville High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
White Salmon
Elma High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Aberdeen
Stewart Field
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Seton Catholic
Elma High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Rochester
Rochester High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Hoquiam
Hoquiam High School
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Tenino
Elma High School
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Forks
Forks High School
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Montesano
Elma High School
TENINO BEAVERS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Rochester
Tenino High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Bellevue Christian
Tenino High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
White Salmon
Columbia High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Stevenson
Stevenson High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Hoquiam
Tenino High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Forks
Tenino High School
Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Elma
Elma High School
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Montesano
Montesano High School
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian
Lake Washington High School
RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
North Beach
North Beach High School
Sept. 8
7 p.m.
Raymond
Rainier High School
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Chief Leschi
Chief Leschi High School
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Morton-White Pass
Rainier High School
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Onalaska
Onalaska High School
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Adna
Rainier High School
Oct. 14
7 p.m.
Life Christian Academy
Harry E. Lang Stadium
Oct. 20
7 p.m.
Napavine
Rainier High School
