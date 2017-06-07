Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Ready for Friday night lights? South Sound football schedules are out

High school football is almost back. With spring practices underway, here’s a look at the fall schedules for every team from the lower South Sound. Programs are in the final year of a two-year scheduling cycle and will — for the most part — play the same teams, opposite last year’s locations.

OLYMPIA BEARS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Emerald Ridge

Sparks Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Rogers

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Bellarmine Prep

Bellarmine Prep High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Curtis

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

South Kitsap

South Kitsap High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Sumner

Ingersoll Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Graham-Kapowsin

Art Crate Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Puyallup

Ingersoll Stadium

Oct. 27

5 p.m.

Meadowdale

Edmonds Stadium

CAPITAL COUGARS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

River Ridge

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Black Hills

Tumwater District Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Timberline

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

North Thurston

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Peninsula

Ingersoll Stadium

Oct. 6

7:15 p.m.

Central Kitsap

Silverdale Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Yelm

Ingersoll Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Gig Harbor

Roy Anderson Field

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Shelton

Ingersoll Stadium

NORTH THURSTON RAMS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Auburn Riverside

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 7

7 p.m.

Bethel

Art Crate Stadium

Sept. 14

7 p.m.

Central Kitsap

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Capital

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Yelm

Yelm High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Peninsula

Roy Anderson Field

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Shelton

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Timberline

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Gig Harbor

South Sound Stadium

SHELTON HIGHCLIMBERS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

North Mason

Phil Pugh Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

O’Dea

Highclimber Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Yelm

Highclimber Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Peninsula

Roy Anderson Field

Sept. 28

7 p.m.

Timberline

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Gig Harbor

Highclimber Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

North Thurston

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Central Kitsap

Highclimber Stadium

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Capital

Ingersoll Stadium

TIMBERLINE BLAZERS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Aug. 31

7 p.m.

Black Hills

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Bonney Lake

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Capital

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Central Kitsap

Silverdale Stadium

Sept. 28

7 p.m.

Shelton

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Yelm

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Gig Harbor

Roy Anderson Field

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

North Thurston

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Peninsula

Roy Anderson Field

YELM TORNADOS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Bethel

Yelm High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson

Federal Way Memorial Field

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Shelton

Highclimber Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Gig Harbor

Yelm High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

North Thurston

Yelm High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Timberline

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Capital

Ingersoll Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Peninsula

Yelm High School

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Central Kitsap

Yelm High School

RIVER RIDGE HAWKS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Capital

Ingersoll Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Steilacoom

Old Pioneer Middle School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Orting

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Renton

Renton Memorial Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Highline

South Sound Stadium

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Eatonville

Eatonville High School

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Clover Park

South Sound Stadium

BLACK HILLS WOLVES

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Aug. 31

7 p.m.

Timberline

South Sound Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Capital

Tumwater District Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Prairie

Prairie High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Evergreen

Tumwater District Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Centralia

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

Stewart Field

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

W.F. West

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Tumwater

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Rochester

Rochester High School

CENTRALIA TIGERS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

R.A. Long

Longview Memorial Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Mark Morris

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Sequim

Sequim High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Kelso

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Black Hills

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Tumwater

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Rochester

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

W.F. West

W.F. West High School

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

Tiger Stadium

ROCHESTER WARRIORS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Tenino

Tenino High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay

Rochester High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Charles Wright Academy

Charles Wright Academy

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Montesano

Rochester High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Elma

Rochester High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

W.F. West

W.F. West High School

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Centralia

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

Stewart Field

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Black Hills

Rochester High School

TUMWATER T-BIRDS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce

Tumwater District Stadium

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Columbia River

Columbia River High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Bellevue

Tumwater District Stadium

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Union

McKenzie Stadium

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Steilacoom

Steilacoom High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Centralia

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

Stewart Field

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Black Hills

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

W.F. West

Tumwater District Stadium

W.F. WEST BEARCATS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Hoquiam

W.F. West High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Highline

W.F. West High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Lake Washington

Lake Washington High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

W.F. West High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Rochester

W.F. West High School

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Black Hills

Tumwater District Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Centralia

W.F. West High School

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Tumwater

Tumwater District Stadium

ELMA EAGLES

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Eatonville

Eatonville High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

White Salmon

Elma High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Aberdeen

Stewart Field

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Seton Catholic

Elma High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Rochester

Rochester High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Hoquiam

Hoquiam High School

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Tenino

Elma High School

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Forks

Forks High School

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Montesano

Elma High School

TENINO BEAVERS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Rochester

Tenino High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Bellevue Christian

Tenino High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

White Salmon

Columbia High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Stevenson

Stevenson High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Hoquiam

Tenino High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Forks

Tenino High School

Oct. 13

7 p.m.

Elma

Elma High School

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Montesano

Montesano High School

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian

Lake Washington High School

RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS

 

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Sept. 1

7 p.m.

North Beach

North Beach High School

Sept. 8

7 p.m.

Raymond

Rainier High School

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Chief Leschi

Chief Leschi High School

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Morton-White Pass

Rainier High School

Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Onalaska

Onalaska High School

Oct. 6

7 p.m.

Adna

Rainier High School

Oct. 14

7 p.m.

Life Christian Academy

Harry E. Lang Stadium

Oct. 20

7 p.m.

Napavine

Rainier High School

