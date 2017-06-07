Following third state title, W.F. West softball coach Mike Keen retires

W.F. West High School softball coach Mike Keen is retiring following the program’s second Class 2A state title win in three years.
Keen, who turned 63 in May, has coached the Bearcats for the past 15 seasons. He confirmed his retirement plans on Wednesday, just a few days before he’ll leave for a trip to Hawaii.
“It’s just time,” Keen said. “I can leave the new coach a pretty stocked cupboard next year.”
Since taking over the program in 2003, Keen led W.F. West to three (2017, 2015, 2012) of its four state titles. The Bearcats won their first in 2000, when Keen was an assistant under Russ Lunders.
“He had a pretty solid program in place,” Keen said.
Keen continued to build from there. The Bearcats appeared in the state playoffs all but one season during Keen’s tenure, and reached trophy games nine times. Keen finished his career at W.F. West with a 333-63 record.
He said he won’t miss taking inventory of gear, or looking at the softball field in Chehalis with two inches of water on it, but he’ll miss the program.
“I’ve been blessed with great assistant coaches, and tremendous talent, and kids who buy into the program and love to play,” Keen said.
“I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss hanging around with the kids.”
Comments