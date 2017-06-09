Luke Heimlich no longer pitching for Oregon State

The top-ranked Oregon State University baseball team will be without ace pitcher Luke Heimlich for the foreseeable future.
Just hours before he was scheduled to take the mound for the Beavers’ NCAA Super Regional matchup against Vanderbilt on Friday night in Corvallis, Heimlich released a statement through his attorney that he was removing himself from his start after an article in The Oregonian published Thursday detailing his sex-criminal history as a juvenile. He admitted to sexually molesting a 6-year-old relative.
Here is the full statement:
The junior from Puyallup has been the nation’s top collegiate pitcher with an 11-1 record and 0.76 earned-run average. He has 128 strikeouts in 118.1 innings, and has yet to give up a home run.
He tossed seven scoreless in the Beavers’ regional-round victory over Yale last weekend.
Heimlich, who starred at Puyallup High School and was the Gatorade state player of the year in 2014, had been projected to be a first-day selection in the major-league amateur draft Monday, going in the first couple of rounds, before the story was published. Several teams have reportedly removed him from their draft boards.
Comments