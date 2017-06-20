W.F. West ace Lexie Strasser is The Olympian’s female athlete of the year

Ellensburg reminds Lexie Strasser of Chehalis.
Chehalis is the type of city that is small enough where you know everyone, she says. It’s not too big, but not too small.
“That’s kind of how Ellensburg felt,” she said. “It was the same homey feeling.”
In Ellensburg, at Central Washington University, is where Strasser will take the next steps in her budding softball career.
But in Chehalis, at W.F. West High School, is where she built it.
“She has been a stabilizing factor that you need in the circle,” said Mike Keen, Strasser’s softball coach the past four years at W.F. West.
“You’ve got this 6-foot-2 pitcher that is fiercely competitive. She doesn’t like to mess around, she just wants the ball to pitch.”
Keen said Strasser — a two-time Olympian All-Area softball selection and two-time Class 2A Evergreen Conference pitching MVP — inspired the fielders behind her to play at a higher level.
Her senior year, Strasser led the Bearcats to their second 2A state softball title in the past three years.
She also made strides on the volleyball court during her her four-year career, and helped the Bearcats basketball team to a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament in Yakima in March.
“She’s an imposing factor — whether it’s on a volleyball court, basketball court or softball field,” Keen said.
Strasser is ambitious and impressive on the field, court and in the classroom, which is why she’s The Olympian’s 2016-17 female athlete of the year.
“I am a very competitive person, needless to say,” Strasser said. “The more pressure on the game or on the circumstance, the better I do.”
Strasser’s endless drive has been most evident on the softball field. She struck out 186 batters during her career at W.F. West, including 112 her senior season.
“You have to have confidence as a pitcher, that really is the key to everything,” Strasser said. “You have to have the mindset of, ‘I’m going to strike you out, and you’re going to go sit back down.’”
She finished 16-1 this season as part of W.F. West’s title run, posting a 0.54 ERA. She pitched every game at the 2A state tournament in Selah, where the Bearcats beat opponents by a combined score of 25-4.
As a junior, Strasser led W.F. West to a third-place finish in the tournament, and finished the season at 13-1 with a 1.50 ERA.
“Last year, I finally got my chance to shine as a pitcher and I really stepped up, and I think this year I did even more,” Strasser said. “I just wanted to win.”
Strasser’s winning mentality, and the unwavering success she had at W.F. West, quickly caught the attention of Central coach Mike Larabee.
“We not only want to bring talented student athletes into our program, but kids with a teachable spirit, willing to learn and get better,” Larabee said. “I think she has that drive where she wants to be great.”
Larabee anticipates Strasser will play right away for the Wildcats, and has already helped her refine some of her pitching mechanics. Larabee said she hasn’t yet scratched the surface of her potential in the circle, and how deceptive her pitches can be.
“She’s got a really high ceiling,” Larabee said. “I watched her pitch at the state tournament. She’s good right now, but hasn’t reached her potential in increasing her velocity.”
Strasser said she is excited for the next phase of her career, and to focus her energy into softball, but she enjoyed being a three-sport athlete the past four years at W.F. West.
“I love volleyball, I love basketball, I love softball,” she said. “There’s not a sport I played that I was just playing because it was here. I really like them all.”
Larabee said he prefers to have athletes in his program that didn’t specialize in one sport in high school. He likes the competitive nature it brings and how it encourages athletes to be good teammates.
Keen said other players look up to Strasser, who was always a leader on the field. Despite suffering a stress fracture in her spine last summer that shortened her volleyball and basketball seasons, Strasser said she came back stronger.
Keen said her softball teammates admired her work habits to return from injury as soon as possible, and that translated to respect in the circle.
“She’s a definite leader,” Keen said. “That’s just natural, and she embraces it.”
THE OLYMPIAN’S FEMALE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
With input from athletic directors and coaches, each year The Olympian selects its female athletes of the year. Each school in the lower South Sound nominates athletes based on athletic and academic performance.
ALLY CHOATE
Yelm, sr.
Softball
Seattle University signee was The Olympian’s All-Area softball player of the year — twice. Her senior season, the star centerfielder took Yelm to the 3A state championship game, and finished with a .587 batting average. She was named the 3A South Sound Conference MVP, and was 14 of 15 at the plate in the district tournament, leading the Tornados to a title.
LUCIE DORAN
North Thurston, sr.
Tennis
Four-year scholar athlete for the Rams carried a 4.0 cumulative GPA, and was a four-time letter winner in tennis. She was voted North Thurston’s tennis captain her junior and senior seasons, and received the coaches award as a sophomore and junior. She helped the Rams to a 3A Narrows League tennis title as a junior, before taking eighth at the 3A state tournament in doubles with Kori Gonzales.
EMMA DUFF
Black Hills, sr.
Volleyball, basketball
The Olympian’s All-Area girls basketball player of the year helped the Wolves to a No. 1 ranking in 2A, and led them to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament. Western Washington signee was a two-time 2A Evergreen Conference MVP and an all-state selection as a senior. Duff led the lower South Sound in scoring her senior year with 18.4 points per game, and finished her career with 1,248 points. She was also a first-team 2A EvCo selection in volleyball, and carried a 3.59 GPA.
MASON EAST
River Ridge, sr.
Football, wrestling, softball
The only girl on River Ridge’s football team helped the Hawks to a 2A state-quarterfinal berth, and earned a varsity letter. Three-sport athlete also advanced to the 2A state regionals in wrestling, and earned a varsity letter in softball. She carried a 3.78 GPA.
PEYTON ELLIOTT
Elma, sr.
Soccer, basketball, softball
Will continue as a two-sport athlete at Clackamas Community College in basketball and softball, but has been a big contributor in three sports during her career at Elma. She was a first-team 1A Evergreen Conference selection in soccer and basketball, and the league’s offensive MVP in softball. Was a second-team Olympian All-Area selection in basketball, averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds per game and leading the Eagles to their first state-regional berth in five years. She was also a second-team All-Area selection in soccer, and carried a 3.63 GPA.
ELAINA HANSEN
Rainier, soph.
Cross country, basketball, track and field
Only a sophomore, but already a standout three-sport athlete for the Mountaineers. Two-time 2B state qualifier in cross country took 25th as a sophomore, was Rainier’s top finisher, and led the Mountaineers to a fifth-place finish as a team. She took 16th as an individual her freshman season. Also a two-time 2B track and field state qualifier in the 1,600 (10th, freshman; 14th, sophomore) and 3,200 (seventh, freshman; ninth, sophomore). Carries a 3.97 GPA.
CHLOE LAMENZO
Capital, sr.
Soccer, track and field
Was a four-year letter winner in soccer for the Cougars and had a 3.8 GPA. The midfielder was a second-team 3A South Sound Conference selection as a senior and first-team 3A Narrows League selection as a junior, and also played for the Seattle Reign Academy. She was also a 3A track and field state qualifier in the triple jump.
MATLYNE MECHAM
Shelton, sr.
Volleyball, wrestling, softball
Three-sport athlete for the Highclimbers also carried a 3.3 GPA. She also helped Shelton to a 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament berth in softball as a senior and took sixth at Mat Classic XXVIII as a junior at 145 pounds.
KARY SATHRE
Centralia, sr.
Volleyball, track and field
Outside hitter led the Tigers as a two-time first-team 2A Evergreen Conference volleyball selection, and will continue her career at Centralia College next season. She was a second-team selection on The Olympian’s All-Area team as a senior, and competed in track and field.
KAYLEE SCHOW
Tenino, soph.
Soccer, basketball, tennis
Was one of the leaders on Tenino’s young basketball team this season, helping the Beavers to a 1A Southwest District tournament berth, and is a two-time second-team 1A Evergreen Conference selection. Three-sport athlete for the Beavers also played varsity soccer and tennis and carries a 3.91 GPA.
SIERRA SNYDER
Tumwater, sr.
Soccer, basketball
One of two girls basketball players in the lower South Sound this year to reach more than 1,000 points in her career after averaging 17.2 points per game as a senior. The standout guard was a first-team Olympian All-Area selection and honorable mention all-state selection as a senior, and a two-time first-team 2A Evergreen Conference selection. She was also a first-team 2A EvCo selection and second-team Olympian All-Area selection in soccer as a senior. Finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
NATALIE STARK
Timberline, sr.
Volleyball, basketball, golf
Reliable setter finished with more than 500 assists and helped the Blazers to a 3A state tournament appearance in volleyball. She was a first-team Olympian All-Area selection and first-team 3A South Sound Conference selection. She also helped Timberline reach the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict basketball tournament — the Blazers’ season ended one win shy of the state regionals — and advanced to the 3A SSC tournament in golf. Was a captain for all three sports she played and carried a 3.98 GPA.
ELIZABETH STOTTLEMYRE
Northwest Christian, sr.
Cross country, basketball, track and field
Was the 2B girls runner-up in the javelin at the 2B track and field state championships, and ran a leg of Northwest Christian’s fifth-place 4x400 relay to help lead the Navigators to a team title. Took 15th at the 2B/1B state cross country championships, where the Navigators finished second in the team race. Lettered in all three sports she played, was Northwest Christian’s ASB president, a salutatorian, National Honor Society member and had a 3.96 GPA.
LEXIE STRASSER
W.F. West, sr.
Volleyball, basketball, softball
The Olympian’s 2016-17 female athlete of the year, a 6-foot-2 dominating ace pitcher, won two 2A state softball titles with the Bearcats during her four-year career and struck out 186 batters. Central Washington signee was a two-time Olympian All-Area selection, two-time 2A Evergreen Conference pitching MVP and was named a WIAA athlete of the week in May. Also helped W.F. West to a third-place finish at the 2A state basketball tournament and was a second-team 2A EvCo selection.
LAUREN WILSON
Olympia, sr.
Volleyball, track and field
Outside hitter will continue her volleyball career at PLU after being selected to the all-state team, Olympian All-Area first team (twice) and 4A South Puget Sound League first team. Shouldered the load for the Bears with 246 kills, 336 digs and 33 blocks. Was a four-year varsity letter winner in volleyball and track. Took third at the 4A track and field state championships in the high jump, finished tied for the fourth-ranked spot statewide (5-6) and shared the top-ranked spot in the lower South Sound.
