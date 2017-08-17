The Olympian’s 2017 high school football practice tour

Welcome back to high school football season in the lower South Sound. For two weeks before games begin, The Olympian will visit local programs across Thurston County, providing photos, videos and insight on what to expect during the 2017 season.
PRACTICE TOUR
Preseason practices run from Aug. 16-31. Check back daily to see where we will go next.
Aug. 16: Tumwater T-Birds | Video: New coach, new season, same Tumwater
Aug. 17: Rainier Mountaineers | Video: Mountaineers, a year more experienced, ready to make a run
Aug. 18: Shelton Highclimbers | Video: Rhodes filling new role for Shelton this season at QB
Aug. 21: North Thurston Rams | Video: Bates one of the leaders North Thurston will look to this season
Aug. 22: 3A SSC
Aug. 23: 2A EvCo
Aug. 24: 3A SSC
Aug. 25: 1A EvCo
Aug. 28: 4A SPSL
Aug. 29: 2A EvCo
Aug. 30: 3A SSC
Aug. 31: 2A SPSL
LEAGUE PREVIEWS
Top storylines, team-by-team breakdowns, schedules and league predictions from the lower South Sound and beyond.
▪ 4A SPSL, coming Aug. 28
▪ 3A SSC, coming Aug. 30
▪ 2A SPSL Sound, coming Aug. 31
▪ 2A EvCo, coming Aug. 29
▪ Small schools, coming Aug. 25
STATE RANKINGS
See which local teams and players are projected to be among the best in the state of Washington this season.
▪ Associated Press preseason state rankings, coming soon
▪ The Olympian’s preseason state rankings, coming soon
▪ The Olympian’s preseason all-state football team, coming soon
RELATED CONTENT
Catch up on coaching changes, scheduling changes and everything else that will get you ready for September.
▪ Sept. 11, 2015: Olympia wins 39th — and final, for now — Spaghetti Bowl
▪ April 11, 2016: Scheduling conflicts put Spaghetti Bowl on hiatus
▪ Jan. 14: Hundreds turn out to celebrate retiring Tumwater football coaches
▪ Jan. 21: Olympia’s Bill Beattie to be next Tumwater football coach, pending approval
▪ Jan. 23: Beattie’s move to replace Otton as new Tumwater football coach expected to be ‘seamless’
▪ Jan. 23: Tumwater legend Sid Otton will join seven Seahawks at Pro Bowl this weekend
▪ March 28: Olympia hires longtime assistant Steve Davis as next football coach
▪ May 30: Seahawks deliver new helmets to Tumwater football, in honor of Otton
▪ May 31: Otton ushers in Beattie as next generation of Tumwater football begins
▪ June 7: Ready for Friday night lights? South Sound football schedules are out
▪ June 23: Otton headlines next class of WIAA hall of fame inductees
▪ July 13: Mullen back as Timberline football coach after two years away from program
▪ July 18: Capital football coach resigns after allegations of ‘lack of supervision’ at camp
▪ Aug. 9: Tinnerstet named interim coach at Capital after turbulent summer, says athletes are ‘ready to play football’
▪ Aug. 20: High school football participation is down nationally. Is that happening here?
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments