Highclimbers seek offensive balance behind new QB

In basketball, the point guard is the quarterback of the offense. In baseball, the catcher is the quarterback of the defense.
In football, the quarterback is the quarterback, and that’s all you need to say.
“It’s been awesome to just be the guy that everyone looks to on the offense,” said Evan Rhodes, a Shelton High School senior taking on football’s glamor position for the first time after playing as a wide receiver and defensive back last year.
“And not just the offense — the whole team, also.”
After the 2016 season, the Highclimbers were looking for a quarterback. Strong-armed Tyler Giraldes, who transformed Shelton into a passing team in his two years as a starter, graduated.
Shelton coach Matt Hinkle said Rhodes approached him in the spring with an idea for filling the signal-caller role: Hey, how about me?
“I heard he was looking for a guy who was fearless, who could keep his composure,” Rhodes said. “I just thought that was me. I knew our team needed someone to step up. I felt an obligation to be that guy.”
When he thought about it, Hinkle said, “It was a no-brainer.”
In Hinkle’s offense, he said, the quarterback “has multiple outlets for the football.” The Highclimbers will be seeking a run-pass balance in their attack Hinkle felt was missing in last year’s pass-heavy team, led by Giraldes and wideout Kyle Kimball, both headed this fall to play at Linfield College. Shelton finished 3-7 last season.
There is much to learn for a guy who hasn’t played any quarterback since fifth grade. Rhodes said he’s worked on his passing mechanics and ball handling through team camps and in 6 a.m. summer workouts with a few teammates and quarterbacks coach Andy Conklin.
Those are the physical parts of playing quarterback Hinkle says he’s excited to see Rhodes (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) carry out in game situations. He has no worries about the intangible elements the new guy brings to the job.
“He’s vocal, very positive in his approach and mentally and physically tough,” Hinkle said. “Those are components you want in a leader.”
As the Highclimbers look to enhance their ground game this year, they’re waiting on fullback Trenten Osman, who was injured in an off-field accident and has yet to practice, Hinkle said. Junior Troy Goodwin (5-11, 180) brings experience as a returning running back and also starts at defensive back.
When he passes, Rhodes can look to returning senior receiver Travis Colbenson (6-1, 175), who also plays defensive back.
Up front, the offensive line is anchored by seniors Wyatt Free (6-1, 225) and Rigo Lepe (5-10, 230).
To Hinkle, balance means not just running the ball more and better, but stopping the run on defense.
To that end, Hinkle and defensive coordinator James Sobotka will count on senior outside linebacker Cody Hall (6-1, 200) to be a leader. Two-way starter Free “has really shored up the inside linebacking crew,” Hinkle said. Senior JJ Equihua (6-1, 195) returns with experience at defensive end.
On the whole, it’s a younger Highclimbers group that has grown together through the summer, Hinkle said.
“The kids seem to be a tight-knit bunch,” he said.
The senior quarterback who will lead Shelton feels a special responsibility to bring the younger players into the fold.
“It’s super important — I can’t stress it enough,” Rhodes said. “We try to hold them accountable to our standards, get them dialed in to what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do. That’s so important.”
It’s his job, new to it as he might be.
“I kind of like the pressure,” Rhodes said. “I like being the leader and have guys look up to you. It’s always meant a lot to me to be part of the Highclimber organization.”
