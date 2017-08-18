Highclimbers seek offensive balance behind new QB

More Videos 1:06 Rhodes filling new role for Shelton this season at QB Pause 2:14 Bates one of the leaders North Thurston will look to this season 2:40 Parrots and bunnies and goats, oh my! 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:19 Solar eclipse darkens sun over state Capitol 0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence 1:16 Rainier Mountaineers, a year more experienced, ready to make a run 2:05 New coach. New season. Same Tumwater. 2:02 Former Shelton High football stars preparing for senior season with Huskies 0:47 Olympia native Jared Sandberg pitches at Triple-A Home Run Derby Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rhodes filling new role for Shelton this season at QB Shelton coach Matt Hinkle looks to Evan Rhodes to replace graduated Tyler Giraldes, and wants the Highclimbers to run more Shelton coach Matt Hinkle looks to Evan Rhodes to replace graduated Tyler Giraldes, and wants the Highclimbers to run more Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

Shelton coach Matt Hinkle looks to Evan Rhodes to replace graduated Tyler Giraldes, and wants the Highclimbers to run more Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com