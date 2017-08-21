North Thurston captain Austin Bates’ philosophy: Never give up. Respect others. Don’t waste your time.

William Garrow met Austin Bates when he first arrived at North Thurston High School. Bates was a freshman, quiet and respectful, and Garrow was about to be the football program’s new defensive coordinator.
For four years Garrow, now the Rams’ head coach, has watched Bates grow into a three-sport athlete, captain for the football team and a positive example for others.
“He’s just a really inspirational guy for his teammates,” Garrow said. “He has transformed himself in the past four years from a quiet kid, who I met as a freshman, into undoubtedly one of our leaders.”
Bates, now a senior, has taken his new responsibility in stride, and has become a model of the character Garrow is trying to build at North Thurston.
“We’re trying to do things the right way, each day, in and out of practice,” Garrow said.
Bates has many adages that he strives to live by on the football field, in school and at home. But three came to mind after practice on Friday afternoon that have helped motivate him — and he hopes encourage others.
1. ‘NEVER GIVE UP’
Bates wears a pair of purple hearing aids beneath his helmet at practice. It’s a good color, he says — the same color the Rams wear.
His mother, Jessica Cahill, took him to an audiologist as a child after noticing he wasn’t responsive to loud noises. Bates was eventually diagnosed as hard of hearing when he was 4 years old.
But, he has never let it stop him from doing anything, his mother said.
“That’s me, that’s what I think,” Bates said. “Whenever I’m having a bad time, (I know) it’s always going to get better.”
Bates started playing football in the third grade — and looked forward to playing it when he was even younger. When he reached high school, he started attending practices with Brenda Chrisman, who works as an educational interpreter for North Thurston Public Schools.
During the past four years, the two have developed a communication system for practices and games. Football has its own vocabulary, Chrisman says, so the two have created some new signs. During practices, Chrisman is on the field signing instructions from coaches to Bates.
“In games, obviously she can’t be on the field with me, so she’s on the sidelines with the coaches,” Bates said.
He will look over before plays to read her instructions, or, because he is skilled at reading lips, will look to the quarterback when he plays on offense. On defense, he watches for the ball to move.
Both Bates and Chrisman spend time learning the playbook and watching highlights on Hudl, and Bates considers Chrisman part of North Thurston’s football family.
“If you show up every day, you’re part of the family,” Bates told her. “You’re there for me, but you’re there for other people, too.”
Chrisman said players and coaches on the team will ask what a certain sign is to help Bates. He in turn, helps them.
“He’s helping the other players a lot of the time,” Chrisman said. “If someone has a question about a play, he can usually answer it.”
Bates said football has always been his favorite sport, and more than anything, wants to having fun playing it and help others.
“To the kids that have hearing aids, or are fully deaf, or have a disability at all — never give up because nothing is impossible,” he said. “You can do it. I believe in you.”
2. ‘RESPECT OTHERS’
Bates said there were times growing up when he was bullied, but he didn’t let it get to him.
“Always respect people,” he said. “If you respect people and treat them (well), you’ll get the benefits from it.”
Bates is patient with people on the football field and at school, Chrisman said, and respectful of others. Bates said, as a captain, he knows others are looking to him to do the right thing.
“He’ll stand up for people — if someone is picking on someone,” she said.
As a captain this season, Bates said he’s started to make more of an effort to talk to people — even if he doesn’t know them well. He offers to give teammates rides to practice, and is quick to give another player a high five or pat on the head for a good rep during practice drills.
He wants the Rams to make it to the playoffs this season, he says, but focusing each day and enjoying the experience are important, too.
“Our thing, every year, is we’re just trying to build better people, to be honest with you,” Garrow said. “The hope is if we do things the right way in the way that we prepare, in the way that we talk about character and commitment, ownership of responsibilities ... eventually victories are going to come.”
3. ‘DON’T WASTE YOUR TIME’
Bates likes to listen to music — particularly rock — when he drives his car. He’ll usually turn on Pearl Jam, Nirvana or Soundgarden.
But, a popular song by Muse, “Knights of Cydonia,” is one that continues to stick with him when he thinks about football.
“There’s a verse in there that says, ‘Don’t waste your time, or time will waste you,’ ” Bates said. “It makes a lot of sense.”
Bates rarely started the Rams last season. This year, the senior has the potential to start on both sides of the ball — as a running back and linebacker — and spent most of the offseason working to make that a reality.
“Over the summer, there are workouts,” Bates said. “If you sit at home and waste your time playing video games, time will waste you.”
“And you can’t get it back, right?,” Chrisman asked.
“Exactly,” Bates answered.
When North Thurston’s season ended last fall, Bates decided he would spend the winter training, so he could get on the field more as a senior.
“I started with wrestling, worked out a lot, then went to track (and field),” he said. “I’m really excited to play.”
Bates was told he’d be a captain last spring, during a track meet. He was competing in the long jump, getting ready to take off down the runway, when Garrow delivered the news.
“I made my (personal best jump) that day,” Bates said. “That got me hyped up.”
Garrow said Bates had perfect attendance at weight room workouts during the summer, and never missed a captain’s meeting in anticipation for his upcoming senior season.
“You don’t want anything to go to waste,” Bates said. “You want to go to the playoffs, and go further (than last season). But, at the same time, you want to have fun.”
More than anything else, football has been what Bates has looked forward to the most, Cahill said. Playing under the Friday night lights has always been a goal of his. And, the work he’s put in during the last year has made Bates a player Garrow will look to often.
“He knows what his potential is,” Cahill said. “And that’s what he strives for.”
