No quick fixes, but Rochester determined to rebuild

It can’t be sugar-coated.
Rochester High School’s 2016 football season was dismal. The Warriors finished 0-9, and never came closer to winning than a 10-point loss to Class 1A Tenino in their season opener. Four times they were shut out.
“I hated it,” said Chase Dickinson, a senior two-way lineman. “But the seeds of victory are planted in defeat.”
Junior quarterback Bryce Lollar, forced to take a leadership role as an underclassman a year ago, let his appreciation for the game carry him forward.
“It was hard,” he said. “But I love to play the game. I had to stick with it to have a chance to make things better this year.”
Enter new coach John Moorhead, a 32-year-old former assistant at Steilacoom, Curtis, Spanaway Lake and Pullman. His approach has been to start with the basics of what it takes to be a successful high school athlete.
“It could take a long time to turn the program around completely,” he said. “We want to be clear with the kids as to what the expectations are and stick with it.
“Our coaches don’t go ballistic when things go wrong. We try to redirect kids to do the right things.”
The 27-man roster has responded. Moorhead wasn’t hired until May and still hasn’t been able to hire a full coaching staff, but from the beginning he saw positives.
“These kids took little convincing,” he recalled. “At the start of the summer, we didn’t have more than 16 guys working out, but they were committed in the weight room. They didn’t dwell on the past. The numbers started to grow.”
Lollar likes a stronger emphasis on achievement from the coaches.
“There’s a lot more passion from the coaching side,” he said. “They move people into spots based on ability, not just who’s a senior and next in line. We all know we need to commit and do our part.”
Dickinson pointed to a pair of senior wide receivers, Tyler Soderback and Ben Slaymaker, for inspiring their teammates to excel.
“They’re all in,” Dickinson said. “They’ve really impressed us with their leadership and commitment.”
Moorhead sees some benefits from Rochester’s past struggles.
“We’ve got a young team, but we’ve got a lot of game experience,” he said. “It didn’t necessarily go well, but they’ve been on the field. They know what it’s like to play in a varsity game.”
Lollar agreed, taking some extra pressure on himself.
“I’ve got to take more responsibility as the quarterback,” he said. “Last season, when I was a sophomore, people said, ‘It’s OK, you’ll get it.’
“But the clock’s ticking. I’m a junior now. I’ve got to pick it up and help make guys around me play at a higher level.”
Rochester moved up to 2A a year ago, after recording a 6-4 record as recently as 2013 in 1A. The Warriors worked out an agreement with the 2A Evergreen Conference to not schedule league powerhouse Tumwater.
Moorhead aims to change that. As an assistant coach on a Steilacoom team that was the only squad to beat the T-Birds during the 2016 regular season, he sees no reasons to avoid Tumwater.
“There’s really no reason not to play them,” Moorhead said. “We scrimmaged them at their camp over the summer, and we’ll keep going to their camp as long as they’ll have us.”
As for this season, he has a sense of guarded optimism, as do his players.
“We may not go all the way, but we’ll win a couple of games and enjoy it,” Lollar said.
Dickinson was more emphatic.
“Last season and this season are two completely different things,” he said.
Comments