Did you see that? Capital’s Penner ‘makes the amazing plays look routine’

More Videos 1:36 Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital Pause 0:55 Yelm's Palmer goes from new kid to captain, then starting running back 0:52 Large airdrop tanker helps fight Rochester brush fire 1:21 Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse 0:19 Solar eclipse darkens sun over state Capitol 3:06 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs 4:18 Arrest of homeless man camping at Watershed Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital Coaches and teammates agreee that Chris Penner, already a football and basketball star for the Cougars entering his junior season, has natural ability that is jaw-dropping. Coaches and teammates agreee that Chris Penner, already a football and basketball star for the Cougars entering his junior season, has natural ability that is jaw-dropping. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

Coaches and teammates agreee that Chris Penner, already a football and basketball star for the Cougars entering his junior season, has natural ability that is jaw-dropping. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com