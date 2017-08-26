Small schools football preview: Predictions, primers, team capsules

2017 SMALL SCHOOLS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
On the throne
1A Evergreen Conference: Montesano took the league title last season, dethroning Hoquiam, which won it in 2015. Both programs advanced to the state playoffs last year.
2B Central League: Napavine finished 2016 undefeated with a 2B state title. The Tigers have advanced to the championship game the past three years.
Change is good
Tenino will open its season on freshly installed black synthetic turf. The black field is the only one of its kind in Washington.
By the numbers
Five consecutive wins to open the season in 2016 gave Rainier its best start in more than a decade.
Projected finish
1A Evergreen Conference: Montesano, Hoquiam, Tenino, Forks, Elma
2B Central League Mountain Division: Napavine, Adna, Rainier, Onalaska, Morton-White Pass, Life Christian Academy, Chief Leschi
Mark the date
Sept. 1: Rochester at Tenino, 7 p.m., Beaver Stadium
ELMA EAGLES
Coach: Ron Clark, second year.
2016 record: 2-7, fourth in 1A EvCo.
Offense: Coordinator — Ron Clark (wing-T). Returning starters — 6. Top players — RB Niall Baxter, 5-10, 160, jr.; RB Taitum Brumfield, jr.; OL Jacob Garcia, 5-6, 215, jr.; OL Alejandro Hernandez, jr.; RB/WR Tanner Krippelcz, 5-8, 155, sr.; QB Cody Vollan, so.
Defense: Coordinator — Larry Raynes (3-3-5). Returning starters — 6. Top players — LB Niall Baxter, 5-10, 160, jr.; LB Taitum Brumfield, jr.; DL Brycen Fritts, sr.; DL Jacob Garcia, 5-6, 215, jr.; DL Alejandro Hernandez, jr.; DB Cody Vollan, so.
Outlook: Ron Clark is back for a second year, and he will try to help the Eagles climb out of last year’s rut. A handful of starters are returning on both sides of the ball. Clark says a cohesive offense and the defensive line will be key for Elma to contend with league rivals and perennial powerhouses Hoquiam and Montesano.
TENINO BEAVERS
Coach: Cary Nagel, first year.
2016 record: 3-6, fifth in 1A EvCo.
Offense: Coordinator — Cary Nagel (multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Miles Cannon, 5-10, 190, sr.; WR Jace Griffis, 6-0, 180, jr.; WR Guy Murillo, 6-0, 175, sr.; RB/K Bailey O’Neil, 6-2, 200, sr.; OL Paxton Russell, 6-4, 220, so.; OL Tyrick Weyrauch, 5-11, 200, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Jarrod Wright, Tim Tsugawa (multiple). Returning starters — 4. Top players — DB Jace Griffis, 6-0, 180, jr.; DB Guy Murillo, 6-0, 175; DL Paxton Russell, 6-40, 220, so.; DL Tyrick Weyrauch, 5-11, 200, sr.
Outlook: Tenino has a new look with a new field and a new coach but returns several players. QB Miles Cannon (156 of 265 passing, 1,885 yards, 21 total TDs last season) will be a catalyst for the Beavers’ offense, and he has plenty to work with. Two veteran receivers in Jace Griffis (62 receptions, 742 yards, four TDs) and Guy Murillo (44 receptions, 518 yards, eight TDs) are also back.
RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Terry Shaw, fifth year.
2016 record: 6-4, third in 2B Central Mountain Division, lost in district playoffs.
Offense: Coordinator — David Castillo (triple option). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Easton Holmes, 5-10, 205, jr.; OL David Hoover, 5-10, 185, sr.; OL Ryan Jelsvik, 6-0, 230, sr.; QB Zach Lofgren, 6-0, 175, jr.; RB Ian Russell, 6-3, 225, sr.; RB Cam Wagner, 5-9, 250, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Terry Shaw (3-4). Returning starters — 8. Top players — DL Easton Holmes, 5-10, 205, jr.; LB David Hoover, 5-10, 185, sr.; DL Ryan Jelsvik, 6-0, 230, sr.; DB Zach Lofgren, 6-0, 175, jr.; LB Ian Russell, 6-3, 225, sr.; DL Cam Wagner, 5-9, 250, sr.
Outlook: With QB Zach Lofgren healthy again after playing much of last season on a sprained ankle and an offensive line that returns all of its starters, Rainier’s offense could be explosive. Look for Ian Russell to get plenty of work in the backfield after a productive junior season (76 carries, 879 yards, seven TDs in seven games). Russell was an Olympian All-Area selection at linebacker last season (58 tackles, eight sacks, three safeties).
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments