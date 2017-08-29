2A EvCo football preview: Predictions, primers, team capsules

2017 CLASS 2A EVERGREEN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRIMER
On the throne
Tumwater has won seven consecutive 2A EvCo titles, and the T-Birds haven’t lost a league game since 2009.
Change is good
Three of the six teams in the league have new head coaches this season. Bill Beattie joins Tumwater after 22 years at Olympia. Jeremy Thibault is headed to Centralia from Toledo, and John Moorhead begins his first head coaching job at Rochester.
By the numbers
Three 2A EvCo teams reached the state playoffs last season. Black Hills and W.F. West both advanced to the first round, while Tumwater made it to the quarterfinals.
Projected finish
Tumwater (10-2 last year), W.F. West (9-2), Black Hills (6-5), Centralia (3-6), Aberdeen (4-5), Rochester (0-9).
Mark the date
Oct. 27: W.F. West at Tumwater, 7 p.m., Tumwater District Stadium
ABERDEEN BOBCATS
Coach: Kevin Ridout, fourth year
2016 record: 4-5, fourth in 2A EvCo
Offense: Coordinator — Kevin Ridout (multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Sage Bridges, 5-11, 240, sr.; WR Bailey Delahanty, 5-10, 160, sr.; WR Cameron Hochstetler, 6-2, 200, jr.; OL Daniel Hunt, 5-11, 200, jr.; OL Skyler Murray, 5-7, 285, sr.; OL Enrique Ontiveros, 6-2, 250, jr.; OL Alex Reyes, 5-9, 205, sr.; RB Kylan Touch, 6-10, 190, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Jack Traxtle (3-4). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DL Sage Bridges, 5-11, 240, sr.; DB Bailey Delahanty, 5-10, 160, sr.; DL Cameron Hochstetler, 6-2, 200, jr.; DL Daniel Hunt, 5-11, 200, jr.; DL Skyler Murray, 5-7, 285, sr.; DL Enrique Ontiveros, 6-2, 250, jr.; DL Alex Reyes, 5-9, 205, sr.; DB Kylan Touch, 6-10, 190, sr.
Outlook: Touch was a star for the Bobcats last season on both sides of the ball, and is expected to lead Aberdeen again. He dazzled in the backfield (136 carries, 1,036 yards, 14 TDs) and was reliable through the air (18 receptions, 334 yards), earning all-league honors at running back. A safety, Touch also led Aberdeen in interceptions with eight. Ridout says more playmakers will need to step up for the Bobcats on offense to be competitive with the rest of the league. Defensively, the Bobcats have made strides, Ridout says, but will have to play disciplined. Murray, a returning all-league defensive linemen, will be leader there.
BLACK HILLS WOLVES
Coach: Kirk Stevens, fourth year
2016 record: 6-5, third in 2A EvCo, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator — Reggie Gaither (spread). Returning starters — 1. Top players — WR Jacob Briggs, 5-8, 160, sr.; QB Ethan Loveless, 5-11, 165, jr.; RB Zach Loveless, 5-10, 180, soph.
Defense: Coordinator — Ross Rollman (3-4). Returning starters — 8. Top players — LB Jordan Claridge, 5-10, 205, jr.; LB Owen Oniskey, 6-3, 230, sr.; LB Ryan Peters, 6-3, 210, sr.; DB Wyatt Rollman, 5-10, 165, sr.; DL James Tobin, 5-10, 260, sr.; DB Kade Weitzel, 5-9, 160, sr.
Outlook: The Wolves have a brand new backfield this season, which will be anchored by brother duo Ethan and Zach Loveless. Ethan Loveless, a junior, will take over at quarterback for Christian Williams, who graduated last spring. Already a highly regarded college baseball prospect — and standout outfielder for the Wolves — Ethan Loveless looks to continue his success on the football field. His brother Zach Loveless, a sophomore, will be a starting running back for Black Hills. The Wolves also return three linebackers in Jordan Claridge, Owen Oniskey and Ryan Peters.
CENTRALIA TIGERS
Coach: Jeremy Thibault, first year
2016 record: 3-6, fifth in 2A EvCo
Offense: Coordinator — Ryker Gronseth (wing-T). Returning starters — 2. Top players — QB Kolby Baird, 6-1, 180, sr.; OL Josh Dixon, 6-2, 190, sr.; WR Nolan Miller, 6-0, 170, sr.; RB Jose Pineda, 5-10, 175, sr.; RB Dylan Purkey, 5-10, 185, sr.; TE Broc Selstrom, 6-3, 200; sr.; WR Mason Titus, 6-2, 170, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Duane Bailey (5-2). Returning starters — 4. Top players — LB Kolby Baird, 6-1, 180, sr.; DB Tristen Dickey, 6-2, 170, sr.; LB Jared Frias, 5-10, 175, sr.; DL Ryan Jensen, 6-0, 185, sr.; DB Jose Pineda, 5-10, 175, sr.; DB Colby Sobolesky, 5-11, 165, jr.; DL Colby Steel, 6-2, 200, jr.
Outlook: Participation numbers are up as Thibault, who graduated from Centralia in 1996, is back to lead the Tigers into a new era of football. He spent five years with 2B Toldeo prior to being hired last spring, leading the Indians to three state-playoff appearances, and two semifinals trips. Thibault was 40-15 at Toledo, and looks to continue that success at Centralia. Baird, an Olympian All-Area selection last season at punter, takes over the offense, while all-league receiver Miller and running back Pineda also return.
ROCHESTER WARRIORS
Coach: John Moorhead, first year
2016 record: 0-9, sixth in 2A EvCo
Offense: Coordinator — Ray Holmes (option). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Chase Dickinson, sr.; OL Nathan Kennedy, jr.; QB Bryce Lollar, jr.; WR Patrick Riley, jr.; RB Enrique Sanchez, jr.; RB Ben Slaymaker, sr.; WR Tyler Soderbach, jr.
Defense: Coordinator — Jake Early (4-2-5). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DB Gerardo Carpio, jr.; DL John Mejia, jr.; DB Patrick Riley, jr.; LB Ben Slaymaker, sr.; DB Tyler Soderbach, jr.; DL Fernando Soria, jr.
Outlook: Moorhead is set to begin his first head coaching job after stints as an assistant at Steilacoom, Curtis, Spanaway Lake and Pullman. Last season with Steilacoom, he helped the Sentinels upset Tumwater, in what ended up being the T-Birds’ only regular-season loss. In Rochester, Moorhead looks to rebuild program that’s lost in its last 12 outings, dating back to Oct. 25, 2015, when the Warriors edged Eatonville, 25-22. Several returners have helped lay the foundation, including Riley and Slaymaker, who both grabbed all-league honorable mention nods last season as sophomores.
TUMWATER T-BIRDS
Coach: Bill Beattie, first year
2016 record: 10-2, 2A EvCo champion, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator — Jamie Weeks, Rob Hinkle (wing-T). Returning starters — 4. Top players — RB Connor Clark, 5-11, 185, sr.; OL Cy Hicks, 6-3, 265, sr.; RB Jakob Holbrook, 6-0, 175, sr.; OL Matt Lund, 5-8, 167, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Tim Otton (4-3). Returning starters — 4. Top players — DL Thomas Drayton, 6-4, 220, jr.; DL Cy Hicks, 6-3, 265, sr.; DL Aiden Slater, 6-3, 235, sr.
Outlook: For the first time in 43 years, Sid Otton won’t be on the sidelines. But, don’t expect Tumwater’s program to change too much. Beattie, who graduated from Tumwater in 1978, and played under Otton, has retained most of the assistant coaching staff. The system will remain the same, apart from new wrinkles here and there, and T-Birds will still run the wing-T. Tumwater returns its all-league running back in Holbrook (150 carries, 976 yards, 13 TDs). Olympian All-Area lineman Cy Hicks and all-league lineman Slater area also back.
W.F. WEST BEARCATS
Coach: Bob Wollan, 11th year
2016 record: 9-2, second in 2A EvCo, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator — Bob Wollan (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — WR Dakota Hawkins, 6-0, 180, sr.; RB Ka’imi Henry, 5-10, 175, sr.; OL Jack Mallonee, sr.; WR Brandon White, sr.; QB Nole Wollan, 6-0, sr.; OL Joe Wylam, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Jaimie Rakevich (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Camden Bull, 5-10, 180, sr.; DB Tyson Guerrero, sr.; DB Dakota Hawkins, 6-0, 180, sr.; DB Gabe O’Neil, sr.; LB Zach Sloan, jr.
Outlook: The Bearcats graduated heavy after reaching the first round of the state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season last November, but expect the Bearcats to reload just fine and contend for a league title again — their only league loss last season was to Tumwater. The offensive and defensive lines have some new faces, coach Bob Wollan says, but W.F. West returns a handful of starters elsewhere. All-league defensive back Guerrero returns. Bull, Hawkins, Henry and Nole Wollan, who earned all-league honorable mention last season, are also back.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
