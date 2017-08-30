Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Tumwater ranked third in 2A in first set of AP high school football rankings

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

August 30, 2017 12:24 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas, 7 votes

2. Sumner, 1

3. Richland

4. Gonzaga Prep

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Bothell

7. Woodinville, 1

8. Skyview

9. Lake Stevens

10. Chiawana

Receiving votes: Skyline

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic, 7

2. O’Dea, 2

3. Kamiakin

4. Lincoln

5. Bonney Lake

6. Garfield

7. Frendale

8. Peninsula

9. Squalicum

10. Mt. Spokane

Receiving votes: Timberline, Mountain View, Bellevue

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy, 10

2. Lynden

3. Tumwater

4. Liberty of Issaquah

4 (tie). Ellensburg

6. Burlington-Edison

7. Sedro-Woolley

8. W.F. West

8 (tie). West Valley of Spokane

10. Prosser

Receiving votes: North Kitsap, Fife

CLASS 1A

1. Royal, 8

2. Connell, 1

3. LaCenter

4. Mount Baker

5. Cascade Christian

6. Montesano

7. Deer Park

8. Meridian

9. Colville

10. Nooksack Valley

Receiving votes: Cedar Park Christian, Zillah, Freeman, Okanogan

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine, 6

2. Toledo

3. Kalama, 1

4. Liberty of Spangle

5. Asotin, 1

6. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

7. Adna

8. LaConner

9. Northwest Christian of Colbert

10. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Receiving votes: Ilwaco, Rainier, Life Christian Academy, Dayton, Colfax, Lake Roosevelt

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi, 1

2. Neah Bay, 3

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1

4. Odessa-Harrington, 1

5. Sunnyside Christian

Receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist, Odessa

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hartsock embracing new role as Bears eye playoff run

Hartsock embracing new role as Bears eye playoff run 2:13

Hartsock embracing new role as Bears eye playoff run
Loveless brothers take over Black Hills backfield 1:47

Loveless brothers take over Black Hills backfield
With new field, new coach, Beavers starting new chapter.mp4 1:38

With new field, new coach, Beavers starting new chapter.mp4

View More Video