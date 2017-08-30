Tumwater ranked third in 2A in first set of AP high school football rankings

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas, 7 votes
2. Sumner, 1
3. Richland
4. Gonzaga Prep
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Bothell
7. Woodinville, 1
8. Skyview
9. Lake Stevens
10. Chiawana
Receiving votes: Skyline
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic, 7
2. O’Dea, 2
3. Kamiakin
4. Lincoln
5. Bonney Lake
6. Garfield
7. Frendale
8. Peninsula
9. Squalicum
10. Mt. Spokane
Receiving votes: Timberline, Mountain View, Bellevue
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy, 10
2. Lynden
3. Tumwater
4. Liberty of Issaquah
4 (tie). Ellensburg
6. Burlington-Edison
7. Sedro-Woolley
8. W.F. West
8 (tie). West Valley of Spokane
10. Prosser
Receiving votes: North Kitsap, Fife
CLASS 1A
1. Royal, 8
2. Connell, 1
3. LaCenter
4. Mount Baker
5. Cascade Christian
6. Montesano
7. Deer Park
8. Meridian
9. Colville
10. Nooksack Valley
Receiving votes: Cedar Park Christian, Zillah, Freeman, Okanogan
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine, 6
2. Toledo
3. Kalama, 1
4. Liberty of Spangle
5. Asotin, 1
6. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
7. Adna
8. LaConner
9. Northwest Christian of Colbert
10. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
Receiving votes: Ilwaco, Rainier, Life Christian Academy, Dayton, Colfax, Lake Roosevelt
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi, 1
2. Neah Bay, 3
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1
4. Odessa-Harrington, 1
5. Sunnyside Christian
Receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist, Odessa
