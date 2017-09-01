2A SPSL Sound football preview: Predictions, primers, team capsules

SOUND DIVISION
ON THE THRONE
River Ridge’s reign at the top of the 2A SPSL may end as only a few seniors return this fall.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB J.J Lemming, Steilacoom, jr. — The junior quarterback returns without the likes of LaJon Enis-Carter and Marques Hampton. Offseason work has built chemistry with his new set of receivers.
WR Tucker Poli, Eatoville, sr. — Poli suffered an ACL tear his junior season and missed it entirely for the Cruisers. This year, he returns healthy and is ready to start at both wide receiver and cornerback.
FS Tre McDaniel, Clover Parl, jr. — A bright spot for the Warriors, McDaniel returns this season after being selected as an honorable mention on defense.
OL Herbert Polu/Mika Faaitu, River Ridge, jrs. — Both linemen are the only two returners to the Hawks from last season. Their leadership is going to be the crux of them defending River Ridge’s league title.
QB JK Grespo, Orting, sr. — A transfer from Bethel, Grespo was in a system where he shared snaps under the center. Now, he is the one running the show for the Cardinals.
PROJECTED FINISH
Steilacoom (8-3 last year), Orting (5-5), Eatonville (8-3), River Ridge (9-2), Renton (3-7), Clover Park (0-10), Highline (2-8).
MARK THE DATE
Sept. 22: Steilacoom at Eatonville, 7 p.m. at Eatonville High School
CLOVER PARK WARRIORS
Coach: Jonathan “Taz” Randall, 15th year
2016 record: 0-10, seventh in 2A SPSL.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Kyle Hagman (spread). Returning starters — 8. Top players — WR Carlo Sallinger, 5-9, 185, sr.; OL Tafao Temese, 5-11, 275, sr.; Malik Harris, 5-7, 175, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Michael Lauritzen (3-5). Returning starters — 4. Top players — FS Tre McDaniel, 5-9, 185, jr.; DE Nick Guiterrez, 6-1, 215, sr.; DL Isiah Carr, 6-7, 330, sr.
Outlook: The Warriors have had a tough go of it for the past few years as they have not won a game since 2013. However, there have been a few bright young players come in and buy into Randall’s philosophy. Wide receivers Sallinger, Harris and Biggs all return hoping to put up big yards as they did last year; Biggs earning a 2nd team all-league offense nod and Sallinger an honorable mention. Temese was also selected to the second all-league team as well, so he will hold down the line for the Warriors.
EATONVILLE CRUISERS
Coach: Gavin Kralik, first year
2015 record: 8-3, third in 2A SPSL Sound, lost in first round of state playoffs.
Offense: Coordinator — Kralik (multiple). Returning starters — 1. Top players — QB Tristan Schoepf, 6-5, 185, jr.; OL Justin Mann, 5-10, 260, sr.; WR Tucker Poli, 5-11, 107, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Steve Wolfe (4-3). Returning starters — 1. Top players — DL Mann; CB Poli.
Outlook: Coach Kralik has some large shoes to fill as he takes over the Cruisers program after George Fairhart left to take over Gig Harbor. There is only one returner on both sides of the ball and that is Mann. Kralik said that everyone else will be completely new to varsity action. Poli also returns this season, though it was a torn ACL that kept him out of his junior year. He will come back to his wide receiver and corner spot.
HIGHLINE PIRATES
Coach: Mark Cross, second year
2016 record: 2-8, sixth in 2A SPSL Sound
Offense: Coordinator — Robert Jones (Wing T). Returning starters — 5. Top Players — OL Blake Suivaaia, 6-2, 340, sr.; RB Ty Shanklin, 5-9, 180, sr.; QB Ricky Castillo, 5-7, 175, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Cross (4-4) Returning starters — 0. Top Players — MLB Jakob Vanderflute, 5-9, 180, jr.; OLB Shanklin.
Outlook: Highline and Cross’ first year in the SPSL was not an easy one. However, the offense will return a few starters including the senior running back Shanklin. He has shown Cross that he is their key player as he has been a leader in offseason training. Suivaaia will also solidify the line up front on the offense as he be the anchor for the trenches.
ORTING CARDINALS
Coach: Marty Parkhurst, 24th year
2016 record: 5-5, fourth in 2A SPSL Sound.
Offense: Coordinator — Parkhurst (jet sweep). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Chase Heath, 6-2, 235, sr.; OL Evan Barger, 5-11, 230, sr.; RB Bryce Mecham, 5-10, 175, jr.; OL Loudan McDonald, 5-11, 215, sr.; OL Tyler MacDonald 6-0, 290, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Mitch Fowler (3-4). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DL Heath; DL Barger; OLB Brayden Fowler, 6-1, 185, sr.; OLB Ryker Peterson, 6-3, 215, sr.; SS Mecham
Outlook: Last season, the Cardinals were in the middle of the 2A SPSL Sound division at an even 5-5. This year, they have a new quarterback in senior transfer J.K. Crespo. Having to share the load for the Bethel Braves, Crespo comes to a system where he will more than likely handle all the snaps from under center. Four offensive linemen return as well, making it a stable front ahead of him. Mecham also returns and will slide out to running back.
RENTON INDIANS
Coach: Garrett Welfare, first year
2016 record: 3-7, fifth in 2A SPSL Sound.
Offense: Coordinator — Welfare (power/read option). Returning starters —6. Top Players — OL Michael Richardson, 6-2, 225, sr.; RB Royal Dotson-Good, 5-9, 190, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Thaddeus Kerkhoff (3-5). Returning starters — 6. Top Players — LB Dotson-Goode; LB Keyhlin Majors, 5-7, 195, sr.; DE Albert McClendon, 6-0, 248, sr.; DB Kayee Song, 5-6, 156, sr.
Outlook: One year after changing leagues, the Indians have a new head coach in Welfare. A majority of last year’s group returns, including Royal Dotson-Goode and Michael Richardson. Dotson-Good had a productive season as a running quarterback last year as he ran for over 1,600 yards and scored 23 TDs for the Indians; earning him offensive player of the year for the 2A SPSL Sound. Richardson will also hold down the trenches as he returns after earning all-league honors last season.
RIVER RIDGE HAWKS
Coach: Steve Schultz, 16th year
2016 record: 9-2, first in 2A SPSL Sound; lost in quarterfinals of state playoffs.
Offense: Coordinator — Jack Zilla (two back). Returning starters — 2. Top Players — OL Herbert Polu, 6-2, 230, jr.; OL Mika Faaitu, 6-2, 225, jr.
Defense: Coordinator — Steve Schultz (3-5). Returning starters — 0.
Outlook: The Hawks are going to have a large hill to climb if they are to repeat as 2A SPSL Sound champions. Only two starters from last year’s high powered offense return this season, and both are linemen. Polu and Faaitu are both juniors so they can build a bond with the new starters along the line. However, after losing graduated players Zach Carter and Kelle Sanders, the defense is without a returning leader.
STEILACOOM SENTINELS
Coach: Rich Lane, third year
2016 record: 8-3, second in 2A SPSL Sound; lost in first round of state playoffs.
Offense: Coordinator — Lane (spread). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB J.J. Lemming, 6-4, 215, jr.; OL Parker Danielson, 6-3, 230, sr.; OL Nate Maassen, 6-1, 250, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Lane (3-4). Returning starters — 3. Top players — MLB Jaymason Willingham, 6-2, 200, jr.; SS Bryan Trambulo, 5-9, 185, sr.; DL Danielson.
Outlook: Some new faces are going to have to step up for the Sentinels this year as they bring back a handful of starters. Leading the way offensively is junior QB J.J. Lemming, coming off a 2,400 yard and 27 TD season. Lemming’s new set of targets have already gained chemistry through their offseason workouts. Willingham returns as a force on the defense as well. The junior middle linebacker had 96 tackles for the Sentinels and trust from the coaches means he will be calling the defense.
