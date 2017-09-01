Rochester, winless in 2016, takes opener from Tenino

Rochester High School went winless last football season. It won't happen again this year.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered points to overcome a two-touchdown first half deficit and ruin the debut of Tenino's black turf field Friday night, 23-20, in both teams' non league opener.
Junior running back Enrique Sanchez led the way for Rochester with 134 yards on 14 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown from 20 yards out early in the third quarter.
Quarterback Miles Cannon accounted for all three three Tenino touchdowns. He rushed for one and twice passed to Jace Griffs for scores. Cannon totaled 222 yards of total offense, passing for 141 and rushing for 81.
The Beavers led 20-6 with less than a minute before halftime, but a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in a safety and after the free kick, two strong runs by Warriors quarterback Bryce Lollar set up a one-yard touchdown run by Ben Slaymaker.
Rochester received the second half kickoff and quickly marched 60 yards in seven plays to take the lead for good on Sanchez tackle-breaking sprint.
Auburn Riverside 41, North Thurston 0: Tiano Malietufa threw three touchdowns and ran for another and the Ravens defense was dominant at South Sound Stadium in Lacey.
Malietufa, who rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries, scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. He connected with Cade Stober on a 35-yard score, Isaiah Prescott on a 9-yarder and Jaden Robinson on a 29-yard strike. He completed nine of 15 passes for 150 yards.
North Thurston was held to 65 yards on 44 plays and turned the ball over twice on fumbles.
At Eatonville 55, Elma 7: Tristian Schoepf threw a touchdown and ran for two others to lead the Cruisers to a big win.
Schoepf connected with Dylan Antonson on a 35-yard pass for a score to highlight a 21-point first quarter for Eatonville. He also started a 21-point second quarter with a 2-yard score and then added a 26-yard TD in the third quarter.
Caden Jumper scored on two TD runs (2 and 7 yards) for Eatonville.
Bethel 36, Yelm 33: A messy second quarter was too much for the Tornadoes to handle as they were outlasted by the Braves.
"They got us on a 4th down; they stopped us deep in their territory and we gave the ball right back to them,” said Yelm assistant coach Steve Nolan. “In the span of a minute and a half, they got a long TD and then again on a halfback pass.”
Kyle Robinson, the Tornoado quarterback, had a productive day with his legs. He ran for 123 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. James Palmer added in 83 yards on ten carries and two scores, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the Braves.
