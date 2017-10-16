State tournaments? For Tumwater’s Joseph Morrissey, it’s twice as fun

Nearly every high school athlete begins the season with the same simple goal of making the state tournament.
Joseph Morrissey gets there. In two sports.
The Tumwater High School senior advanced to last season’s Mat Classic as a 132-pound wrestler and is on the verge of a fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 2A cross country championships.
“State’s a blast,” he says of what’s become an annual trip to Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. “Being together as a team on the way over is great. It’s a three-hour drive in vans, laughing, talking, listening to music. Staying in the hotel, going to Olive Garden the night before the race. It’s so much fun.”
Morrissey cracked the T-Birds’ varsity five his freshman season, finishing well back in the pack at state. He’s been closer to the front each season since. A 5,000-meter personal record of 16:07.9, recorded at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational in Lakewood two weeks ago, would have placed him seventh at last year’s state meet.
Nonetheless, Tumwater coach Rich Brown says Morrissey feels far from entitled as he heads into the postseason which begins Wednesday with the 2A Evergreen Conference Championships in Rochester.
“He doesn’t come into a season thinking ‘I made it to state last year, so I’ll make it to state this year,’” Brown said. “Too many kids do that. Joseph’s already dialed in, he’s done his homework, he’s trained out of season.”
Morrissey followed both his older brothers into sports. Michael, now a student at Stanford, wrestled for Tumwater while Thomas, who attends the University of British Columbia, ran cross country. As a seventh grader at Bush Middle School, Joseph took up both sports, befriending current T-Bird senior team mates Chad Stancil and Ryan Knight along with way.
Despite his experiences and successes, Morrissey doesn’t consider himself a natural.
“Confidence is probably my best trait,” he said. “I’m usually tougher than most guys I’m racing. If it comes down to a gritty race, I can usually beat them.”
“He’s always grinding,” said Brown. “Joseph is going to be gutsy. He’s not going to think about it, just goes out there and lays in on the line, pushes himself as hard as he can to do all the things that make a champion.”
Brown remembers a time when many wrestlers and basketball players came out for cross country in the fall, to build their cardiovascular base before winter sports began. That’s dwindled a bit and Morrissey doesn’t point to much similarity between sports – except for one attribute he’s been able to carry over from wrestling to running.
“I used to get so nervous before a wrestling match. It’s just you against somebody else,” he remembers. “Once I learned how to handle my nerves before matches, relaxing before races became a piece of cake.”
The mental and emotional aspects of cross country became more critical when Morrissey, winner of four of the eight races he’s run this season, was named a team captain before the 2017 season.
“I’ve thought a lot more about the team as a whole,” he said. “How can we get everyone to be running their best on a certain day? That’s a whole other challenge than just focusing on yourself.”
Brown says Morrissey is up to the task.
“Joseph trains hard, he trains smart, races smart,” he said. “He encourages his teammates, which makes them better, but also makes him push himself more. He’s that ultimate runner. He leads by example. He’s a very intelligent individual. The total package.”
After a tie with Ridgefield for the boys District IV championship a year ago, both Morrissey and Brown believe a district title and Top 8 finish at state are reasonable goals. The Tumwater girls, paced by junior Hannah Reynolds, are also expected to do well. But extending the season is as much a reward for Morrissey, who hopes to run in college but hasn’t picked a school yet, as medals.
“Honestly, a lot of times the highlight of my day is being at practice with the team,” he said. “All my best friends are pretty much from cross country. We all go through the same hard workouts. That brings us together.”
