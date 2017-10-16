Tides' Ceci Rollins (10) blocks a pass by Cougars' Teagan Jones (10) during the Gig Harbor (5-1 SSC 3A) vs Capital (6-0 SSC 3A) volleyball match Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Gig Harbor High School. This is a 1st vs 2nd place matchup that the Tides win 3-1.
Tides' Ceci Rollins (10) blocks a pass by Cougars' Teagan Jones (10) during the Gig Harbor (5-1 SSC 3A) vs Capital (6-0 SSC 3A) volleyball match Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Gig Harbor High School. This is a 1st vs 2nd place matchup that the Tides win 3-1. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 16

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 16, 2017 6:47 PM

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. Mead

3. West Valley of Yakima

4. Curtis

5. Skyline

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. Puyallup

8. Richland

9. Camas

10. Lake Stevens

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. Ferndale

3. Mercer Island

4. Gig Harbor

5. Mt. Spokane

6. Bellevue

7. Capital

8. Prairie

9. Bonney Lake

10. Roosevelt

CLASS 2A

1. Burlington-Edison

2. Archbishop Murphy

3. White River

4. Woodland

5. Tumwater

6. North Kitsap

7. Lynden

8. Pullman

9. Black Hills

10. Ellensburg

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Cascade of Leavenwoth

3. Lynden Christian

4. King’s

5. Connell

6. Castle Rock

7. Freeman

8. Granger

9. South Whidbey

10. Cascade Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine

2. Kalama

3. Mossyrock

4. Life Christian

5. Northwest Christian of Lacey

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert

7. Colfax

8. LaConner

9. Brewster

10. Toutle Lake

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Pomeroy

3. Quilcene

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5. Selkirk

6. Colton

7. Rainier Christian

8. Wilson Creek

9. Entiat

10. Lopez

