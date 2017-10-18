Timberline quarterback Hunter Campau (10) throws a pass for a short gain in the second quarter of the Timberline vs. Gig Harbor football game at Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
High School Sports

Three locals move up in rankings following big wins

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

October 18, 2017 12:27 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (7-0), 10 votes

2. Woodinville (7-0), 1

3. Richland (7-0), 1

4. Monroe (7-0)

5. Chiawana (6-1)

6. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)

7. Union (6-1)

8. Puyallup (6-1)

9. Central Valley (6-1)

10. Gonzaga Prep (5-2)

Receiving votes: Lake Stevens, Skyline.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (7-0), 12

2. Ferndale (7-0)

3. O’Dea (6-1)

4. Bellevue (6-1)

5. Kamiakin (6-1)

6. Timberline (7-0)

7. Lincoln (6-1)

8. Edmonds-Woodway (6-1)

9. Oak Harbor (6-1)

10. Ballard (5-2)

Receiving votes: Mt. Spokane.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6-1), 12

2. Hockinson (7-0)

3. Tumwater (5-2), 1

4. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)

5. Fife (7-0)

6. North Kitsap (7-0)

7. Liberty of Issaquah (6-1)

8. Selah (6-0)

9. W.F. West (6-1)

10. Lakewood (6-1)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (7-0), 11

2. Meridian (7-0), 1

3. Connell (6-1)

4. Montesano (7-0)

5. Colville (6-1)

6. Cascade Christian (6-1)

7. Okanogan (6-0)

8. Zillah (6-1)

9. Mount Baker (5-2)

10. LaCenter (4-2)

Receiving votes: Granger.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (7-0), 10

2. Liberty of Spangle (7-0), 1

3. Napavine (6-1)

4. Adna (6-1)

5. Rainier (6-1)

6. Davenport (6-1)

7. Manson (7-0)

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)

10. Concrete (4-2)

Receiving votes: Toledo, Asotin.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (6-0), 7

2. Sunnyside Christian (7-0), 2

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)

4. Cusick (6-1)

5. Lummi (6-2)

Receiving votes: Quilcene, Tulalip Heritage.

