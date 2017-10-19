Who will win? Week 8 high school football games to watch, predictions

Here are four high school football games to watch this week in the lower South Sound, and a full schedule of every other game a local program is playing in.
3A SSC
NORTH THURSTON (1-6) AT NO. 6 TIMBERLINE (6-0)
7 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Rams: North Thurston gained momentum last week, picking up its first win of the season by beating Shelton, but runs into its crosstown rival this week for the 53rd playing of the oldest rivalry game in Thurston County. North Thurston leads the all-time series, 28-24, but Timberline has won four of the past five meetings. And the Rams have an uphill battle again. Workhorse RB Zion Kirk (137 carries, 557 yards, four TDs) rushed for more than 100 yards for the third time this season against Shelton, but the Blazers are allowing just 28.6 yards of offense per game on the ground, and have already held four teams to negative rushing yards.
About the Blazers: The defending 3A SSC champions can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win, and win it outright if Yelm beats Peninsula on Friday. The Blazers continue to rely on their sturdy rushing attack, anchored by RB Michael Barnes (137 carries, 782 yards, eight TDs), and are averaging 241.7 yards per game on the ground this season. Mobile QB Hunter Campau (715 total yards, nine TDs), who took over during Week 2, has emerged as another offensive threat, and continues to look more comfortable in the pocket as each week passes.
Olympian pick: Timberline, 35-14.
PENINSULA (5-2) AT YELM (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School, Yelm
About the Seahawks: Last week’s stunning loss at Central Kitsap — Peninsula was shut out for the first time since 2008 — has the Seahawks in a must-win situation at Yelm, with their chances at a league on the line. A win guarantees Peninsula a rematch with Timberline for the 3A SSC title next week. A loss, if paired with a Timberline win against North Thurston, sews up the league title for the Blazers for the second consecutive season. And QB Burke Griffin (119 of 147, 1,610 yards, 15 TDs) will have to put together another solid outing to upend the Tornados, who are undefeated at home this season.
About the Tornados: Yelm can clinch a trip to the district playoffs for the first time since 2006 with a win, and has already topped two 3A SSC playoff teams from last year this season. QB Kyle Robinson (82 of 157, 1,529 yards, 19 total TDs) continues to dazzle with six consecutive games with more than 100 passing yards, and has scored at least once in every game Yelm has played this season. Mix in RB James Palmer (81 carries, 562 yards, nine TDs), and a handful of proven receivers, and the Tornados have plenty of tools to end a long postseason drought.
Olympian pick: Peninsula, 28-24.
2A EVCO
NO. 3 TUMWATER (5-2) AT BLACK HILLS (4-3)
7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater
About the T-Birds: The last seven renditions of the Pioneer Bowl have ended with Tumwater wins. If that streak continues, the T-Birds will host ninth-ranked W.F. West next week for a chance at their eighth consecutive undefeated 2A EvCo title. In usual form, the T-Birds have looked to their stable of running backs, led by sophomore Dylan Paine (129 carries, 829 yards, 15 TDs), to propel its consistent offense. Defensively, Tumwater has been just as reliable, allowing three touchdowns in its past three games.
About the Wolves: Black Hills last won this game in 2009, when all-state RB Cody Peterson ripped off 199 yards and three TDs, though rivalry wins have been few and far between. Tumwater still leads the all-time series against Black Hills, 15-3. But, the Wolves are the only team to ever post a shutout in the series, winning 14-0 in 2003 to claim the trophy for the first time. If Black Hills can keep the T-Birds within reach this year, a thriller could be in store. Each of the Wolves’ past six games have been decided in the final minutes (twice in overtime) by six points or less — and Black Hills has won four of those contests.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 42-21.
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Games at 7 p.m. Friday at host high school, unless otherwise noted.
4A SPSL
NO. 8 PUYALLUP (6-1) AT OLYMPIA (4-3)
Olympian pick: Puyallup, 28-14.
3A SSC
CAPITAL (2-5) AT GIG HARBOR (3-4)
At Roy Anderson Field, Purdy
Olympian pick: Gig Harbor, 24-14.
CENTRAL KITSAP (4-3) AT SHELTON (0-7)
Olympian pick: Central Kitsap, 35-7.
2A SPSL
River Ridge (4-3) has a bye.
2A EVCO
NO. 3 TUMWATER (5-2) AT BLACK HILLS (4-3)
At Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 42-21.
CENTRALIA (2-5) AT NO. 9 W.F. WEST (6-1)
Olympian pick: W.F. West, 38-17.
ROCHESTER (2-5) AT ABERDEEN (2-5)
At Stewart Field, Aberdeen
Olympian pick: Aberdeen, 27-17.
1A EVCO
ELMA (3-4) AT FORKS (5-2)
Olympian pick: Forks, 31-24.
TENINO (1-5) AT NO. 4 MONTESANO (7-0)
Olympian pick: Montesano, 54-21.
2B CENTRAL — MOUNTAIN
NO. 3 NAPAVINE (6-1) AT NO. 5 RAINIER (6-1)
At 7 p.m. Saturday
Olympian pick: Napavine, 31-28.
