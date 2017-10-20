High school football scores: Week 8

, Get Ready for Friday
News Tribune
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake 14, Mount Rainier 7, f
Kentwood 52, Kentridge 0, 4Q
Hazen 35, Kennedy Catholic 13, 4Q
Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview 38, Decatur 27, 4Q
Auburn Riverside 42, Federal Way 14, 4Q
Enumclaw 41, Thomas Jefferson 0, f
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Bellarmine Prep 7, 4Q
Sumner 35, Rogers 21, 4Q
Puyallup 47, Olympia 0, 4Q
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake 34, Mount Tahoma 6, f
Lakes 31, Stadium 28, 3Q
Bethel 14, Wilson 12, 2Q | Livestream available
Lincoln 48, Bonney Lake 7, 4Q
3A SSC
Gig Harbor 42, Capital 7, f | Livestream available
Timberline 21, North Thurston 0, f
Peninsula 20, Yelm 6, 4Q
Central Kitsap 45, Shelton 0, 4Q | Livestream available
2A EVCO
Tumwater 45, Black Hills 7, 4Q
W.F. West 21, Centralia 0, 2Q
Aberdeen 49, Rochester 14, 4Q
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Washington 17, Franklin Pierce 14, 4Q
Fife 42, Foster 0, f
White River 60, Evergreen of Seattle 0, f
Foss def. Lindbergh by forfeit
2A SPSL SOUND
Orting 28, Eatonville 21, 4Q
Steilacoom 48, Clover Park 6, 2Q
Renton vs. Highline
1A EVCO
Forks 20, Elma 3, 3Q
Montesano 54, Tenino 0, f
2B CENTRAL - MOUNTAIN
Napavine at Rainier
2B PACIFIC
Life Christian 28, Chief Leschi 16, 4Q
1A NISQUALLY
Charles Wright 23, Chimacum 0, 3Q
Port Townsend at Vashon Island
NONLEAGUE
Curtis at Issaquah
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A SPSL
South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7
Around the state
Lewis and Clark 37, Mead 21
Mary Knight 66, Washington School For The Deaf 32
