Black Hills running back Jaden Toussaint pops into the end zone for a 25-yard overtime touchdown run in front of W.F. West defenders Jett Bowers (22) and Jordan Thomas on Oct. 13 at Tumwater District Stadium.
Black Hills running back Jaden Toussaint pops into the end zone for a 25-yard overtime touchdown run in front of W.F. West defenders Jett Bowers (22) and Jordan Thomas on Oct. 13 at Tumwater District Stadium. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills running back Jaden Toussaint pops into the end zone for a 25-yard overtime touchdown run in front of W.F. West defenders Jett Bowers (22) and Jordan Thomas on Oct. 13 at Tumwater District Stadium. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 8

Staff report

October 20, 2017 6:30 PM

, Get Ready for Friday

News Tribune

Fife’s captain quarterback acts older than his age. His family needs him to

Week 8: High school football games to watch, predictions

ACE Z Boogie: Wilson’s go-ahead 56-yard TD pass beats Stadium, earns play of the week

4A rankings continue to shift as playoffs approach

Week 8: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

Olympian

Who will win? Week 8 high school football games to watch, predictions

Proven defensive end Aiden Slater, in expanded role, helping T-Birds roll to playoffs

Three locals move up in rankings following big wins

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake 14, Mount Rainier 7, f

Kentwood 52, Kentridge 0, 4Q

Hazen 35, Kennedy Catholic 13, 4Q

Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 38, Decatur 27, 4Q

Auburn Riverside 42, Federal Way 14, 4Q

Enumclaw 41, Thomas Jefferson 0, f

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 34, Bellarmine Prep 7, 4Q

Sumner 35, Rogers 21, 4Q

Puyallup 47, Olympia 0, 4Q

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake 34, Mount Tahoma 6, f

Lakes 31, Stadium 28, 3Q

Bethel 14, Wilson 12, 2Q | Livestream available

Lincoln 48, Bonney Lake 7, 4Q

3A SSC

Gig Harbor 42, Capital 7, f | Livestream available

Timberline 21, North Thurston 0, f

Peninsula 20, Yelm 6, 4Q

Central Kitsap 45, Shelton 0, 4Q | Livestream available

2A EVCO

Tumwater 45, Black Hills 7, 4Q

W.F. West 21, Centralia 0, 2Q

Aberdeen 49, Rochester 14, 4Q

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Washington 17, Franklin Pierce 14, 4Q

Fife 42, Foster 0, f

White River 60, Evergreen of Seattle 0, f

Foss def. Lindbergh by forfeit

2A SPSL SOUND

Orting 28, Eatonville 21, 4Q

Steilacoom 48, Clover Park 6, 2Q

Renton vs. Highline

1A EVCO

Forks 20, Elma 3, 3Q

Montesano 54, Tenino 0, f

2B CENTRAL - MOUNTAIN

Napavine at Rainier

2B PACIFIC

Life Christian 28, Chief Leschi 16, 4Q

1A NISQUALLY

Charles Wright 23, Chimacum 0, 3Q

Port Townsend at Vashon Island

NONLEAGUE

Curtis at Issaquah

Live Blog Prep Football Week 8
 

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A SPSL

South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7

Around the state

Lewis and Clark 37, Mead 21

Mary Knight 66, Washington School For The Deaf 32

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor

    With two games left to play in the regular season, this Timberline High School football team is on the cusp of repeating as Class 3A South Sound Conference champions.

Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor

Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor 3:05

Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor
Eatonville coach Gavin Kralik discusses pivotal win over River Ridge 1:51

Eatonville coach Gavin Kralik discusses pivotal win over River Ridge
Sumner blanks Olympia on the road to end two-game skid 2:21

Sumner blanks Olympia on the road to end two-game skid

View More Video