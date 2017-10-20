No. 8 Puyallup gets back on track, cruises past Olympia

Losing its first game of the season — a nonleague contest against Skyline — didn’t sit too well with Puyallup.
Capturing the Class 4A South Puget Sound League championship a week later went a long way in removing that sour taste from the Vikings’ mouths.
Kyle Cramer ran for two touchdowns, quarterback Jacob Holcomb threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another and eigth-ranked Puyallup went on the road and hammered Olympia, 47-0, at Ingersoll Stadium on Friday.
“This whole week everyone was really focused,” Holcomb said. “That game (against Skyline) really put us in check. Tonight we just wanted to get back to playing like real Vikings.”
Coming off a disappointing 45-21 setback to Skyline, Puyallup blitzed Olympia from the start. The Vikings raced to a 28-0 advantage a little over a minute into the second quarter after Holcomb hit Darius Morrison on an 18-yard scoring strike.
Holcomb tossed his second touchdown, a 25-yard competition to Justin Hasse with five minutes remaining in the first half, to give Puyallup a 34-0 cushion at the break.
The Vikings (7-1, 7-0 4A SPSL) used a long scoring drive to open the game, eating up nearly half the first quarter as Cramer, who finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, chipped away at the Bears defense before punching it in from 2 yards out.
Due to a pair of costly Olympia turnovers, the Vikings next two scores would not be nearly as time consuming.
Cohen Cleek picked off Ketner Young’s pass on the Bears’ next possession, returning it to the Olympia 14. Four plays later Holcomb was in the endzone following a 1-yard plunge.
The miscues were far from over as the Bears coughed the ball up on the ensuing kickoff and Cramer once again made them pay for it, adding his second short touchdown run moments later.
Olympia (4-4, 4-4) will close out its regular season with a nonleague clash at Meadowdale.
Despite the loss, the Bears are still very much alive for the league’s fourth and final district playoff spot, needing a Puyallup victory over Bellarmine Prep (5-3, 4-3) to wrap up a postseason berth.
NO. 8 PUYALLUP
21
13
13
0
—
47
OLYMPIA
0
0
0
0
—
0
P – Kyle Cramer 2 run (kick)
P – Jacob Holcomb 1 run (kick)
P – Cramer 2 run (kick)
P – Darius Morrison 18 pass from Holcomb (kick)
P – Justin Hasse 25 pass from Holcomb (kick blocked)
P – Morrison 31 pass from Holcomb (kick blocked)
P – Nolan Martinez 4 run (kick)
