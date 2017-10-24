Hawks flock together to soar past volleyball foes

Emily Hunkin-Clark knew her senior season of volleyball at River Ridge High School would be different even before the balls were rolled out for the first practice.
Much had changed over the last two years. The Hawks went winless her sophomore year in 2015 — they posted an 0-14 record, and were shut out 12 times. Her junior year, River Ridge hovered around .500, and just missed a chance to advance to the Class 2A state tournament.
The night this year’s team had its first bonding event, in Hunkin-Clark’s backyard, she saw the seeds of greater success.
Or rather, she heard them.
“We were talking about our theories, about all kinds of things,” Hunkin-Clark said. “People were screaming at each other. You could tell, everybody wants to win, whether it’s a discussion or playing a sport.”
And win the Hawks have. They’re 10-2 in the 2A SPSL Sound entering the final week of the regular season, having lost only to first-place Orting in a pair of five-set matches. The bonding exercises paid off.
“We get at each other and yell at each other, but at the end of the day we’re all family,” said junior outside hitter Macenzie Ries, who averages 1.4 kills per set on a .310 hitting percentage.
“I’d fight for any one of these girls. I’d do anything for them.”
Ries, Hunkin-Clark and their third co-captain, junior outside hitter Grace Goetsch – who have played together since seventh grade at Nisqually Middle School – agree it wasn’t always this way. They say past River Ridge teams tended to rely on top-down leadership from older players.
“We’ve learned we don’t have to do that,” said Goetsch, also a standout softball player for the Hawks. “We’re individuals and we can all work together.”
That willingness to cooperate has led to River Ridge rallying around a younger player. Emily Chisa, a 6-foot sophomore who plays every rotation, averages 2.6 kills per set on .364 hitting percentage, and has become accepted by her older teammates as the focal point of the team.
“She came in as a freshman last year and we said, ‘Yep, we want her,’ ” Ries remembers. “She’s always positive. She makes people think, ‘I want to be a team player like Chisa.’ She helped us figure out that having an attitude wasn’t doing anything for us.”
With more buy-in from the roster, players found and accepted their roles.
“Everybody knows their strengths,” Hunkin-Clark said. “Carley Gibson’s our libero, she dominates from the back row with her passing. Emily Chisa’s going to play all six rotations — she’s going to block, she’s going to pass, she’s going to hit. Mac’s gonna make her blocks and put the ball down when she needs to.
“Everybody knows if they finish their job, the team’s job is done, the other team is beat. We win.”
When last season ended with a district tournament loss to Steilacoom, the Hawks were crushed. River Ridge’s softball team, with Hunkin-Clark and Goetsch in the lineup, suffered a similar fate.
“I hated that feeling so much,” Hunkin-Clark said. “We have three seniors this season (including setter Dayton Norberg and defensive specialist Autumn De La Cruz) and we all want to change that this year.
“We want to be able to come to school and when people ask, ‘How did you do last night?’ We can say, ‘We crushed them. We swept them.’ ”
The feeling was no different among the younger Hawks.
“This year, even before the season started, we came together and said, ‘There’s no question, we’re going to state,’ ” Ries said.
The improved attitude and increased motivation has fueled Goetsch, who has been an all-around stat sheet stuffer, ranking in the top three Hawks not only in hitting but in serving (.895), digs (2.3 per set) and receiving (2.0).
“My head’s wired to be competitive,” she said. “Winning has made this year much better for me.”
All three realize River Ridge is still a work in progress, Goetsch saying the team needs to be more “pristine” in its execution. Added Ries, “We can’t lollygag like, ‘Oh well, we missed that point.’ Every point needs to be like the last point.”
Calling the shots is head coach Robert Higashi, who prefers his players do the talking.
“Coach likes us to show people how we perform,” Ries said. “He talks about how he never touches the ball. He’s made us who we are, but he likes to say, ‘This is your team.’ ”
A team that has come a long way quickly.
“I love this group,” said Hunkin-Clark, a high school rugby All-American who plans to join her brother Tommy and sister Kayla playing that sport for American International College in Massachusetts next year. “I feel like everybody loves me.”
Comments