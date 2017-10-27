High school football scores: Week 9

Get ready
Tacoma
Team Nate or Team Tristyn? They chose Team Bethel to end Braves' dysfunction
Week 9: High school football games to watch, predictions
Seven locals ranked statewide entering final week of regular season
Week 9: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders
A look at potential matchups for South Sound football teams in the district playoffs
'Underdog' Enumclaw ran for 425 yards to ensure first league title in 21 years, beat Auburn Mountainview
Play call of the week: Where's Fife's quarterback? He's off 60 yards for TD
Auburn's football-for-life coach Gordy Elliott announces he's retiring
Olympia
Who will win? Week 9 high school football games to watch, predictions
Veteran lineman Warick, Timberline defense geared up for title game rematch against Peninsula
Timberline's Mullen named Seahawks coach of the week
High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 8
Four locals ranked statewide entering final week of regular season
4A NPSL Cascade
Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29, f
4A NPSL Olympic
Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn 28, f
Federal Way 7, Thomas Jefferson 3, 2Q
4A SPSL
Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13, f
Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28, f
Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3, f
3A PCL
Bonney Lake 34, Spanaway Lake 27, 4Q
Wilson 22, Mt. Tahoma 0, f
Lincoln 49, Stadium 14, f
Bethel 21, Lakes 19, f
3A SSC
Capital 49, Shelton 17, f
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 21, f
Timberline 51, Peninsula 14, f
Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28, f
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater 44, W.F. West 3, f
Black Hills 25, Rochester 7, f
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21, f
2A SPSL (seeding games)
River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14, f
Steilacoom 52, Fife 27, f
Foster 58, Highline 21, f
Foss 44, Clover Park 12, f
Washington 16, Orting 14, f
1A EVERGREEN
Montesano 51, Elma 0, f
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14, f
Vashon Island vs. Charles Wright
Nonleague
Cedar Park Christian 30, Tenino 7, f
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21
Adna 48, Onalaska 6
Archbishop Murphy 54, Cedarcrest 0
Asotin 42, Wilbur-Creston 16
Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn 28
Battle Ground 28, Davis 20
Bellevue 45, Lake Washington 13
Bellevue Christian 14, Klahowya 7
Bethel 21, Lakes 19
Black Hills 25, Rochester 7
Bothell 34, Inglemoor 7
Bremerton 22, North Mason 19
Burlington-Edison 47, Blaine 13
Capital 49, Shelton 17
Cascade (Everett) 58, Kamiak 20
Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 30, Tenino 7
Central Valley 44, Lewis and Clark 15
Chiawana 47, Walla Walla 7
Chimacum 33, Coupeville 27
Clarkston 38, West Valley (Spokane) 7
Colfax 46, Kettle Falls 0
Columbia (Burbank) 46, College Place 19
Columbia (Hunters) 86, Curlew 46
Columbia River 52, Ridgefield 21
Colville 35, Chewelah 6
Connell 42, Wahluke 9
Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3
Cusick 64, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Darrington def. Concrete, forfeit
Davenport 41, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 27
DeSales 23, White Swan 20
Eastlake 42, Lynden 7
Eastmont 36, Wenatchee 34
Edmonds-Woodway 38, Snohomish 17
Ellensburg 42, Toppenish 0
Ferndale 62, Marysville-Getchell 7
Foss 44, Clover Park 12
Freeman 23, Riverside 0
Garfield-Palouse 82, Colton 40
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 21
Glacier Peak 42, Mount Vernon 38
Gonzaga Prep 48, Mead 6
Highland 9, Goldendale 0
Hockinson 49, R.A. Long 6
Hoquiam 28, Forks 0
Kalama 49, Mossyrock 0
Kelso 26, Hudson’s Bay 24
Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29
King’s Way Christian School 28, Benson, Ore. 22
Kiona-Benton 35, Warden 12
La Center 30, Castle Rock 0
Lake Stevens 38, Monroe 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42, Medical Lake 8
Lakewood 35, Bellingham 28
Liberty (Spangle) 41, Springdale 6
Lincoln 49, Stadium 14
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27, Reardan 12
Lummi 28, Neah Bay 6
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 68, Mabton 22
Mariner 16, Jackson 14
Mercer Island 24, Juanita 19
Meridian 52, Mount Baker 29
Montesano 51, Elma 0
Moses Lake 14, West Valley (Yakima) 0
Mount Si 45, Newport-Bellevue 34
Mountain View 55, Evergreen (Vancouver) 3
Naches Valley 39, Granger 14
Napavine 48, Chief Leschi 0
Naselle 62, Sunnyside Christian 14
Newport 27, Deer Park 25
Nooksack Valley 35, Lynden Christian 17
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 45, Raymond 7
Prairie 56, Fort Vancouver 0
Pullman 56, East Valley (Spokane) 12
Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28
Redmond 23, Interlake 13
Republic 62, Inchelium 12
Richland 50, Hanford 0
River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14
Royal 75, River View 0
Santiam Christian, Ore. 28, Washougal 18
Seattle Prep 33, Chief Sealth 8
Sedro-Woolley 42, Anacortes 6
Sehome 26, Shorewood 0
Selkirk 40, Northport 20
Sequim 48, Kingston 6
Seton Catholic 35, Vernonia, Ore. 32
Shorecrest 34, Mountlake Terrace 22
Skyline 42, Issaquah 28
Skyview 63, Heritage 21
South Bend 34, Ocosta 9
Stanwood 21, King’s 7
Steilacoom 52, Fife 27
Stevenson 24, Columbia (White Salmon) 21
Sultan 22, Granite Falls 21, OT
Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13
Sunnyside 21, Eisenhower 10
Timberline 51, Peninsula 14
Toledo 47, Winlock 0
Touchet 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20
Tri-Cities Prep 44, Kittitas 6
Tumwater 44, W. F. West 3
Union 14, Camas 13
University 31, Ferris 12
Wahkiakum 36, Toutle Lake 29
Washington 16, Orting 14
Wilson 22, Mount Tahoma 0
Woodland 51, Mark Morris 7
Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28
Zillah 66, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
4A NPSL Cascade
Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 20
Hazen 48, Tahoma 41, OT
4A NPSL Olympic
Todd Beamer 44, Decatur 14
Enumclaw 42, Auburn Mountainview 3
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin 70, Rogers 41
NONLEAGUE
Olympia 41, Meadowdale 21
Arlington 38, Squalicum 35
Cascade (Leavenworth) 49, Chelan 20
Cashmere 41, La Salle 13
Kamiakin 56, Southridge 20
Kennewick 35, Pasco 7
Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 0
North Central 35, Rogers (Spokane) 21
Oak Harbor 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 23
Okanogan 41, Omak 7
Olympic 59, Port Angeles 13
Tacoma Baptist 63, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16
4A NPSL Cascade
Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic , at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
2A SPSL (seeding game)
Eatonville at White River (winner fifth, loser sixth)
