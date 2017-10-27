The sun sets over Roy Anderson Filed in Purdy before the 3A South Sound Conference title game between Timberline High School and Peninsula High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
The sun sets over Roy Anderson Filed in Purdy before the 3A South Sound Conference title game between Timberline High School and Peninsula High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
The sun sets over Roy Anderson Filed in Purdy before the 3A South Sound Conference title game between Timberline High School and Peninsula High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 9

Staff report

October 27, 2017 06:01 PM

Get ready

Tacoma

Team Nate or Team Tristyn? They chose Team Bethel to end Braves’ dysfunction

Week 9: High school football games to watch, predictions

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seven locals ranked statewide entering final week of regular season

Week 9: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

A look at potential matchups for South Sound football teams in the district playoffs

‘Underdog’ Enumclaw ran for 425 yards to ensure first league title in 21 years, beat Auburn Mountainview

Play call of the week: Where’s Fife’s quarterback? He’s off 60 yards for TD

Auburn’s football-for-life coach Gordy Elliott announces he’s retiring

Olympia

Who will win? Week 9 high school football games to watch, predictions

Veteran lineman Warick, Timberline defense geared up for title game rematch against Peninsula

Timberline’s Mullen named Seahawks coach of the week

High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 8

Four locals ranked statewide entering final week of regular season

TODAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL Cascade

Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29, f

4A NPSL Olympic

Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn 28, f

Federal Way 7, Thomas Jefferson 3, 2Q

4A SPSL

Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13, f

Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28, f

Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3, f

3A PCL

Bonney Lake 34, Spanaway Lake 27, 4Q

Wilson 22, Mt. Tahoma 0, f

Lincoln 49, Stadium 14, f

Bethel 21, Lakes 19, f

3A SSC

Capital 49, Shelton 17, f

Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 21, f

Timberline 51, Peninsula 14, f

Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28, f

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater 44, W.F. West 3, f

Black Hills 25, Rochester 7, f

Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21, f

2A SPSL (seeding games)

River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14, f

Steilacoom 52, Fife 27, f

Foster 58, Highline 21, f

Foss 44, Clover Park 12, f

Washington 16, Orting 14, f

1A EVERGREEN

Montesano 51, Elma 0, f

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14, f

Vashon Island vs. Charles Wright

Nonleague

Cedar Park Christian 30, Tenino 7, f

Around the State

Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21

Adna 48, Onalaska 6

Archbishop Murphy 54, Cedarcrest 0

Asotin 42, Wilbur-Creston 16

Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn 28

Battle Ground 28, Davis 20

Bellevue 45, Lake Washington 13

Bellevue Christian 14, Klahowya 7

Bethel 21, Lakes 19

Black Hills 25, Rochester 7

Bothell 34, Inglemoor 7

Bremerton 22, North Mason 19

Burlington-Edison 47, Blaine 13

Capital 49, Shelton 17

Cascade (Everett) 58, Kamiak 20

Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 30, Tenino 7

Central Valley 44, Lewis and Clark 15

Chiawana 47, Walla Walla 7

Chimacum 33, Coupeville 27

Clarkston 38, West Valley (Spokane) 7

Colfax 46, Kettle Falls 0

Columbia (Burbank) 46, College Place 19

Columbia (Hunters) 86, Curlew 46

Columbia River 52, Ridgefield 21

Colville 35, Chewelah 6

Connell 42, Wahluke 9

Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3

Cusick 64, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Darrington def. Concrete, forfeit

Davenport 41, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 27

DeSales 23, White Swan 20

Eastlake 42, Lynden 7

Eastmont 36, Wenatchee 34

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Snohomish 17

Ellensburg 42, Toppenish 0

Ferndale 62, Marysville-Getchell 7

Foss 44, Clover Park 12

Freeman 23, Riverside 0

Garfield-Palouse 82, Colton 40

Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 21

Glacier Peak 42, Mount Vernon 38

Gonzaga Prep 48, Mead 6

Highland 9, Goldendale 0

Hockinson 49, R.A. Long 6

Hoquiam 28, Forks 0

Kalama 49, Mossyrock 0

Kelso 26, Hudson’s Bay 24

Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29

King’s Way Christian School 28, Benson, Ore. 22

Kiona-Benton 35, Warden 12

La Center 30, Castle Rock 0

Lake Stevens 38, Monroe 12

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42, Medical Lake 8

Lakewood 35, Bellingham 28

Liberty (Spangle) 41, Springdale 6

Lincoln 49, Stadium 14

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27, Reardan 12

Lummi 28, Neah Bay 6

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 68, Mabton 22

Mariner 16, Jackson 14

Mercer Island 24, Juanita 19

Meridian 52, Mount Baker 29

Montesano 51, Elma 0

Moses Lake 14, West Valley (Yakima) 0

Mount Si 45, Newport-Bellevue 34

Mountain View 55, Evergreen (Vancouver) 3

Naches Valley 39, Granger 14

Napavine 48, Chief Leschi 0

Naselle 62, Sunnyside Christian 14

Newport 27, Deer Park 25

Nooksack Valley 35, Lynden Christian 17

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 45, Raymond 7

Prairie 56, Fort Vancouver 0

Pullman 56, East Valley (Spokane) 12

Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28

Redmond 23, Interlake 13

Republic 62, Inchelium 12

Richland 50, Hanford 0

River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14

Royal 75, River View 0

Santiam Christian, Ore. 28, Washougal 18

Seattle Prep 33, Chief Sealth 8

Sedro-Woolley 42, Anacortes 6

Sehome 26, Shorewood 0

Selkirk 40, Northport 20

Sequim 48, Kingston 6

Seton Catholic 35, Vernonia, Ore. 32

Shorecrest 34, Mountlake Terrace 22

Skyline 42, Issaquah 28

Skyview 63, Heritage 21

South Bend 34, Ocosta 9

Stanwood 21, King’s 7

Steilacoom 52, Fife 27

Stevenson 24, Columbia (White Salmon) 21

Sultan 22, Granite Falls 21, OT

Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13

Sunnyside 21, Eisenhower 10

Timberline 51, Peninsula 14

Toledo 47, Winlock 0

Touchet 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20

Tri-Cities Prep 44, Kittitas 6

Tumwater 44, W. F. West 3

Union 14, Camas 13

University 31, Ferris 12

Wahkiakum 36, Toutle Lake 29

Washington 16, Orting 14

Wilson 22, Mount Tahoma 0

Woodland 51, Mark Morris 7

Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28

Zillah 66, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Live Blog Prep Football Week 9
 

Thursday’s Results

4A NPSL Cascade

Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 20

Hazen 48, Tahoma 41, OT

4A NPSL Olympic

Todd Beamer 44, Decatur 14

Enumclaw 42, Auburn Mountainview 3

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 70, Rogers 41

NONLEAGUE

Olympia 41, Meadowdale 21

Around the State

Arlington 38, Squalicum 35

Cascade (Leavenworth) 49, Chelan 20

Cashmere 41, La Salle 13

Kamiakin 56, Southridge 20

Kennewick 35, Pasco 7

Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 0

North Central 35, Rogers (Spokane) 21

Oak Harbor 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 23

Okanogan 41, Omak 7

Olympic 59, Port Angeles 13

Tacoma Baptist 63, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL Cascade

Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic , at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)

2A SPSL (seeding game)

Eatonville at White River (winner fifth, loser sixth)

  Comments  