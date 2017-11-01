Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 31

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. Mead
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Skyline
5. West Valley of Yakima
6. Puyallup
7. Richland
8. Curtis
9. Camas
10. Emerald Ridge
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Capital
3. Mt. Spokane
4. Ferndale
5. Prairie
6. Gig Harbor
7. Ballard
8. Roosevelt
9. Eastside Catholic
10. Bellevue
CLASS 2A
1. White River
2. Burlington-Edison
3. Tumwater
4. Pullman
5. North Kitsap
6. Lynden
7. Ellensburg
8. Woodland
9. Fife
10. Archbishop Murphy
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Cascade of Leavenworth
3. Lynden Christian
4. King’s
5. Connell
6. Castle Rock
7. Kiona-Benton
8. Freeman
9. Chelan
10. South Whidbey
CLASS 2B
1. Mossyrock
2. Napavine
3. Life Christian
4. Kalama
5. Northwest Christian of Lacey
6. Colfax
7. LaConner
8. Brewster
9. Kittitas
10. Toutle Lake
CLASS 1B
1. Pomeroy
2. Oakesdale
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4. Quilcene
5. Colton
6. Selkirk
7. Rainier Christian
8. Wilson Creek
9. Entiat
10. Lopez
