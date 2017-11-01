Tumwater senior Kennedy Croft, the daughter of head coach Tana Otton, grew up in the Tumwater gym. She is looking to add a third volleyball state championship in her four years at Tumwater High School. She is shown at the school on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2016.
High School Sports

Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 31

By TJ Cotterill

November 01, 2017 5:46 AM

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. Mead

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Skyline

5. West Valley of Yakima

6. Puyallup

7. Richland

8. Curtis

9. Camas

10. Emerald Ridge

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Capital

3. Mt. Spokane

4. Ferndale

5. Prairie

6. Gig Harbor

7. Ballard

8. Roosevelt

9. Eastside Catholic

10. Bellevue

CLASS 2A

1. White River

2. Burlington-Edison

3. Tumwater

4. Pullman

5. North Kitsap

6. Lynden

7. Ellensburg

8. Woodland

9. Fife

10. Archbishop Murphy

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Cascade of Leavenworth

3. Lynden Christian

4. King’s

5. Connell

6. Castle Rock

7. Kiona-Benton

8. Freeman

9. Chelan

10. South Whidbey

CLASS 2B

1. Mossyrock

2. Napavine

3. Life Christian

4. Kalama

5. Northwest Christian of Lacey

6. Colfax

7. LaConner

8. Brewster

9. Kittitas

10. Toutle Lake

CLASS 1B

1. Pomeroy

2. Oakesdale

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. Quilcene

5. Colton

6. Selkirk

7. Rainier Christian

8. Wilson Creek

9. Entiat

10. Lopez

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

