Tumwater moves up in rankings ahead of playoffs

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Woodinville (9-0), 6 votes
2. Richland (9-0), 4
3. Union (8-1)
4. Camas (8-1)
5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)
6. Puyallup (8-1)
7. Chiawana (7-2)
8. Central Valley (8-1)
9. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)
9 (tie). Lake Stevens (8-1)
Receiving votes: Monroe, Enumclaw.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (8-0), 10
2. O’Dea (7-1)
3. Ferndale (8-0)
4. Bellevue (8-1)
5. Kamiakin (8-1)
6. Lincoln (8-1)
7. Timberline (9-0)
8. Edmonds-Woodway (8-1)
9. Oak Harbor (8-1)
10. Mt. Spokane (7-2)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (8-1), 9
2. Tumwater (7-2), 1
3. Hockinson (9-0)
4. West Valley of Spokane (9-0)
5. North Kitsap (8-0)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (7-1)
7. Selah (7-0)
8. Sedro-Woolley (6-3)
9. Fife (8-1)
10. Lakewood (7-2)
Receiving votes: Prosser, Steilacoom.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (9-0), 9
2. Connell (8-1)
3. Meridian (9-0), 1
4. Montesano (9-0)
5. Colville (8-1)
6. Cascade Christian (8-1)
7. Okanogan (8-0)
8. Zillah (8-1)
9. LaCenter (6-2)
10. Newport (7-1)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (9-0), 9
2. Liberty of Spangle (9-0), 1
3. Napavine (8-1)
4. Adna (8-1)
5. Davenport (7-2)
6. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (7-2)
7. Tri-Cities Prep (8-1)
8. Manson (8-1)
9. Rainier (6-2)
10. Wahkiakum (7-2)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (7-0), 4
1 (tie). Sunnyside Christian (9-0), 4
3. Cusick (8-1)
4. Quilcene (8-0)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-2)
Receiving votes: Garfield-Palouse.
