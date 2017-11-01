Tumwater quarterback Elias Polito (19) lines up the T-Birds offense against W.F. West during Friday night's football game at Tumwater District Stadium on Oct. 27, 2017.
High School Sports

Tumwater moves up in rankings ahead of playoffs

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

November 01, 2017 12:31 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Woodinville (9-0), 6 votes

2. Richland (9-0), 4

3. Union (8-1)

4. Camas (8-1)

5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)

6. Puyallup (8-1)

7. Chiawana (7-2)

8. Central Valley (8-1)

9. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)

9 (tie). Lake Stevens (8-1)

Receiving votes: Monroe, Enumclaw.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (8-0), 10

2. O’Dea (7-1)

3. Ferndale (8-0)

4. Bellevue (8-1)

5. Kamiakin (8-1)

6. Lincoln (8-1)

7. Timberline (9-0)

8. Edmonds-Woodway (8-1)

9. Oak Harbor (8-1)

10. Mt. Spokane (7-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (8-1), 9

2. Tumwater (7-2), 1

3. Hockinson (9-0)

4. West Valley of Spokane (9-0)

5. North Kitsap (8-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (7-1)

7. Selah (7-0)

8. Sedro-Woolley (6-3)

9. Fife (8-1)

10. Lakewood (7-2)

Receiving votes: Prosser, Steilacoom.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (9-0), 9

2. Connell (8-1)

3. Meridian (9-0), 1

4. Montesano (9-0)

5. Colville (8-1)

6. Cascade Christian (8-1)

7. Okanogan (8-0)

8. Zillah (8-1)

9. LaCenter (6-2)

10. Newport (7-1)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (9-0), 9

2. Liberty of Spangle (9-0), 1

3. Napavine (8-1)

4. Adna (8-1)

5. Davenport (7-2)

6. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (7-2)

7. Tri-Cities Prep (8-1)

8. Manson (8-1)

9. Rainier (6-2)

10. Wahkiakum (7-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (7-0), 4

1 (tie). Sunnyside Christian (9-0), 4

3. Cusick (8-1)

4. Quilcene (8-0)

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-2)

Receiving votes: Garfield-Palouse.

