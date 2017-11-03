McSheffreys are the first family of Northwest Christian’s cross country teams

Northwest Christian High School runners Megan and Garrett McSheffrey are both ranked in the top 5 in 2B/1B heading into the final meet. Megan, a senior, is third in the 2B/1B girls rankings. Garrett, a sophomore, is fourth in the 2B/1B boys rankings. Their mother Janee adds a family tie to the program as an assistant coach. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com