River Ridge quarterback Tomasi Manu (1), Kieran Hunkin (4) and Riley Dotson celebrate Manu’s apparent 33-yard touchdown run against White River during Friday night’s playoff football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 3, 2017.
River Ridge quarterback Tomasi Manu (1), Kieran Hunkin (4) and Riley Dotson celebrate Manu’s apparent 33-yard touchdown run against White River during Friday night’s playoff football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 3, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge quarterback Tomasi Manu (1), Kieran Hunkin (4) and Riley Dotson celebrate Manu’s apparent 33-yard touchdown run against White River during Friday night’s playoff football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 3, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 10

Staff report

November 03, 2017 07:02 PM

Get ready

The News Tribune

4A football rankings continue to shift ahead of playoffs

District playoff schedule: Statewide high school football matchups

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Week 10 playoffs: High school football games to watch, predictions

Puyallup football finally figured out how to play defense — thanks to the ukulele players

The Olympian

Tumwater moves up in rankings ahead of playoffs

High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 9

District playoff schedule: Statewide high school football matchups

Rebuilding year? Not for River Ridge

Who will win? Week 10 high school football games to watch, predictions

Friday’s Games

Class 4A District Playoffs

Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0, f

Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13, f | Too scared, no confidence – not anymore. No. 5 Puyallup heads to state with win over Auburn Mountainview

Sumner 42, Hazen 7, f

Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7, f | Enumclaw’s ground game stuffed as Skyline wins big with big plays

Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0, f

Union 41, Tahoma 14, f

Kentwood 44, Jackson 14, f

Class 3A District Playoffs

Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6, f | Gig Harbor’s season ends against Edmonds-Woodway, 24-6

Lincoln 62, Lakeside of Seattle 6, f

Bethel 32, Yelm 22, f

Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27, f

Timberline 56, Stadium 20, f

Class 2A District Playoffs

River Ridge 35, White River 27, f | River Ridge wins thriller to advance to state playoffs for fourth straight season

Fife 62, Sequim 26, f

North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25, f

Franklin Pierce 13, Bremerton 9, f

Steilacoom 41, Washington 7, f

W.F. West 38, Woodland 35, f

Class 2B District Playoffs

Rainier 47, Wahkiakim 7, f

Other games

Kennedy Catholic 12, Bellarmine Prep 8, 1Q

Federal Way vs. Curtis

Capital 27, Wilson 21, f

Bonney Lake vs. Central Kitsap

Foster 40, Orting 0, 4Q

North Mason vs. Clover Park

Charles Wright Academy 14, Port Townsend 7, f

Bellevue Christian 35, Vashon Island 6, f

Around the State

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Republic 0

Archbishop Murphy 43, Lakewood 7

Asotin 29, Colfax 24

Bellevue Christian 35, Vashon Island 6

Bethel 32, Yelm 22

Bothell 56, Glacier Peak 6

Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0

Capital 27, Wilson 21

Central Valley 43, Hanford 17

Charles Wright Academy 14, Port Townsend 7

Chief Sealth 27, Cleveland 14

Chimacum 17, Klahowya 14, OT

Clarkston 49, Rogers (Spokane) 24

Davenport 35, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 7

Deer Park 48, Chelan 0

Eastmont 28, Sunnyside 12

Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6

Eisenhower 27, Davis 21

Entiat 20, Selkirk 0

Ferndale 70, Ballard 7

Fife 66, Sequim 26

Freeman 35, Cashmere 19

Gonzaga Prep 28, Chiawana 7

Hockinson 49, Aberdeen 8

Ingraham 36, Nathan Hale 32

Kentwood 44, Jackson 14

Lake Roosevelt 14, Kittitas 6

Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0

Liberty 21, Burlington-Edison 0

Liberty 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6

Life Christian Academy 42, Mossyrock 20

Lincoln 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 6

Marysville-Getchell 24, Shorewood 13

Meridian 63, Cedarcrest 3

Monroe 44, Mount Si 40

Mount Baker 45, King’s 15

Mount Vernon 54, Marysville-Pilchuck 21

Newport 47, Cascade (Everett) 21

Nooksack Valley 62, Sultan 12

North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25

Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27

Pullman 31, Prosser 30, OT

Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13

Rainier Beach 43, Arlington Christian 13

Richland 62, Mead 7

River Ridge 35, White River 27

Riverside 12, Chewelah 8

Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7

Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Curlew 14

Timberline 56, Stadium 20

University 46, Southridge 28

Walla Walla 13, Lewis and Clark 12

West Valley (Spokane) 51, Ephrata 12

West Valley (Yakima) 32, Wenatchee 7

Wilbur-Creston 18, Reardan 0

Live Blog Prep Football Week 10
 

Saturday’s Games

Class 4A District Playoffs

Olympia (5-4) vs. Woodinville (9-0), 7 p.m. (winner D2, No. 1)

Todd Beamer (7-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1), 7 p.m. (winner D3, No. 5)

Class 3A District Playoffs

Lakes (6-3) vs. Kamiakin (8-1), 1 p.m. (winner D8, No. 2)

Class 2A District Playoffs

Washougal (6-3) vs. Tumwater (7-2), 6 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)

Black Hills (5-4) vs. Columbia River (4-5), 3 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)

Class 1B District Playoffs

Mary Knight (5-4) vs. Tacoma Baptist (6-3), 7 p.m. (winner vs. Quilcene)

Other games

Coupeville vs. Cascade Christian, at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)

Thursday’s Results

Colton 34, Touchet 16

Concrete 50, LaConner 6

East Valley (Spokane) 34, North Central 19

Ferris 29, Pasco 0

North Thurston 27, Spanaway Lake 17

Shelton 12, Mount Tahoma 7

Sunnyside Christian 78, Garfield-Palouse 42

  Comments  