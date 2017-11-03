High school football scores: Week 10

Get ready
Friday’s Games
Class 4A District Playoffs
Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0, f
Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13, f | Too scared, no confidence – not anymore. No. 5 Puyallup heads to state with win over Auburn Mountainview
Sumner 42, Hazen 7, f
Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7, f | Enumclaw’s ground game stuffed as Skyline wins big with big plays
Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0, f
Union 41, Tahoma 14, f
Kentwood 44, Jackson 14, f
Class 3A District Playoffs
Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6, f | Gig Harbor’s season ends against Edmonds-Woodway, 24-6
Lincoln 62, Lakeside of Seattle 6, f
Bethel 32, Yelm 22, f
Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27, f
Timberline 56, Stadium 20, f
Class 2A District Playoffs
River Ridge 35, White River 27, f | River Ridge wins thriller to advance to state playoffs for fourth straight season
Fife 62, Sequim 26, f
North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25, f
Franklin Pierce 13, Bremerton 9, f
Steilacoom 41, Washington 7, f
W.F. West 38, Woodland 35, f
Class 2B District Playoffs
Rainier 47, Wahkiakim 7, f
Other games
Kennedy Catholic 12, Bellarmine Prep 8, 1Q
Federal Way vs. Curtis
Capital 27, Wilson 21, f
Bonney Lake vs. Central Kitsap
Foster 40, Orting 0, 4Q
North Mason vs. Clover Park
Charles Wright Academy 14, Port Townsend 7, f
Bellevue Christian 35, Vashon Island 6, f
Around the State
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Republic 0
Archbishop Murphy 43, Lakewood 7
Asotin 29, Colfax 24
Bellevue Christian 35, Vashon Island 6
Bethel 32, Yelm 22
Bothell 56, Glacier Peak 6
Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0
Capital 27, Wilson 21
Central Valley 43, Hanford 17
Charles Wright Academy 14, Port Townsend 7
Chief Sealth 27, Cleveland 14
Chimacum 17, Klahowya 14, OT
Clarkston 49, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Davenport 35, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 7
Deer Park 48, Chelan 0
Eastmont 28, Sunnyside 12
Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6
Eisenhower 27, Davis 21
Entiat 20, Selkirk 0
Ferndale 70, Ballard 7
Fife 66, Sequim 26
Freeman 35, Cashmere 19
Gonzaga Prep 28, Chiawana 7
Hockinson 49, Aberdeen 8
Ingraham 36, Nathan Hale 32
Kentwood 44, Jackson 14
Lake Roosevelt 14, Kittitas 6
Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0
Liberty 21, Burlington-Edison 0
Liberty 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6
Life Christian Academy 42, Mossyrock 20
Lincoln 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 6
Marysville-Getchell 24, Shorewood 13
Meridian 63, Cedarcrest 3
Monroe 44, Mount Si 40
Mount Baker 45, King’s 15
Mount Vernon 54, Marysville-Pilchuck 21
Newport 47, Cascade (Everett) 21
Nooksack Valley 62, Sultan 12
North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25
Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27
Pullman 31, Prosser 30, OT
Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13
Rainier Beach 43, Arlington Christian 13
Richland 62, Mead 7
River Ridge 35, White River 27
Riverside 12, Chewelah 8
Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7
Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Curlew 14
Timberline 56, Stadium 20
University 46, Southridge 28
Walla Walla 13, Lewis and Clark 12
West Valley (Spokane) 51, Ephrata 12
West Valley (Yakima) 32, Wenatchee 7
Wilbur-Creston 18, Reardan 0
Saturday’s Games
Class 4A District Playoffs
Olympia (5-4) vs. Woodinville (9-0), 7 p.m. (winner D2, No. 1)
Todd Beamer (7-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1), 7 p.m. (winner D3, No. 5)
Class 3A District Playoffs
Lakes (6-3) vs. Kamiakin (8-1), 1 p.m. (winner D8, No. 2)
Class 2A District Playoffs
Washougal (6-3) vs. Tumwater (7-2), 6 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)
Black Hills (5-4) vs. Columbia River (4-5), 3 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)
Class 1B District Playoffs
Mary Knight (5-4) vs. Tacoma Baptist (6-3), 7 p.m. (winner vs. Quilcene)
Other games
Coupeville vs. Cascade Christian, at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
Thursday’s Results
Colton 34, Touchet 16
Concrete 50, LaConner 6
East Valley (Spokane) 34, North Central 19
Ferris 29, Pasco 0
North Thurston 27, Spanaway Lake 17
Shelton 12, Mount Tahoma 7
Sunnyside Christian 78, Garfield-Palouse 42
