High school football scores: Playoffs Round 1

STATE PLAYOOFS FIRST ROUND
GET READY
The News Tribune
Lincoln’s QBs weren’t close at first, but now they both lead the state’s best offense
Franklin Pierce got its state rematch with West Valley, but ‘there was a lot of doubt’
State football first round: Top high school games to watch, predictions
Final: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders
The Olympian
Three local football programs staring down first-round matchups against defending state champs
Rainier has already made history. Now they want revenge
Who will win? High school football games to watch, predictions for first round of state playoffs
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Bothell vs. Skyline
Central Valley 14, Camas 9, 3Q
West Valley (Yakima) vs. Richland
Gonzaga Prep vs. Moses Lake
Monroe vs. Puyallup
Sumner vs. Union
CLASS 3A
O'Dea 41, Mercer Island 14, 4Q
Bethel vs. Ferndale
Edmonds-Woodway vs. Eastside Catholic
CLASS 2A
Liberty vs. Fife
Hockinson 53, Pullman 18, f
Selah 21, Black Hills 0, 3Q
W.F. West vs. North Kitsap
River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy
Lynden vs. Tumwater.
CLASS 1A
Freeman vs. Royal
Naches Valley vs. Okanogan
Mount Baker vs. La Center
Charles Wright vs. Montesano
Hoquiam vs. Meridian
Newport 13, Zillah 6, f
CLASS 2B
Adna vs. Kalama
Rainier vs. Napavine
Lake Roosevelt vs. Davenport
Asotin vs. Tri-Cities Prep
DeSales vs. Manson.
1B QUAD-DISTRICT FINALS
Rainier Christian vs. Lummi Nation
Neah Bay vs. Naselle
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Graham Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens , 7 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Woodinville , 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Kamiakin vs. Timberline (10-0), 5 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue , 1 p.m.
Garfield vs. Lincoln , 1 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs. Mount Spokane , 5 p.m.
Peninsula vs. Mountain View , 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Franklin Pierce (6-4) vs. West Valley (Spokane) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Othello (5-4) vs. Steilacoom (9-2), 2 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Connell vs. Colville , 2 p.m.
Nooksack Valley (6-4) vs. Cascade Christian , 7 p.m.
CLASS 2B
Friday Harbor (5-4) vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley , noon
Toledo (6-4) vs. Concrete , 2 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram vs. Liberty (Spangle) (10-0), 3 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene (8-0), 6 p.m. (winner D4, No. 1; loser out)
Comments