Scores will be updated throughout the evening. Follow along with our live ticker of scores from around the state. Thomas Northcut Thinkstock images

High School Sports

High school football scores: Playoffs Round 1

Staff report

November 10, 2017 6:21 PM

STATE PLAYOOFS FIRST ROUND

The News Tribune

Lincoln’s QBs weren’t close at first, but now they both lead the state’s best offense

Franklin Pierce got its state rematch with West Valley, but ‘there was a lot of doubt’

State football first round: Top high school games to watch, predictions

Final: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

The Olympian

Three local football programs staring down first-round matchups against defending state champs

Rainier has already made history. Now they want revenge

Who will win? High school football games to watch, predictions for first round of state playoffs

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Bothell vs. Skyline

Central Valley 14, Camas 9, 3Q

West Valley (Yakima) vs. Richland

Gonzaga Prep vs. Moses Lake

Monroe vs. Puyallup

Sumner vs. Union

CLASS 3A

O'Dea 41, Mercer Island 14, 4Q

Bethel vs. Ferndale

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Eastside Catholic

CLASS 2A

Liberty vs. Fife

Hockinson 53, Pullman 18, f

Selah 21, Black Hills 0, 3Q

W.F. West vs. North Kitsap

River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy

Lynden vs. Tumwater.

CLASS 1A

Freeman vs. Royal

Naches Valley vs. Okanogan

Mount Baker vs. La Center

Charles Wright vs. Montesano

Hoquiam vs. Meridian

Newport 13, Zillah 6, f

CLASS 2B

Adna vs. Kalama

Rainier vs. Napavine

Lake Roosevelt vs. Davenport

Asotin vs. Tri-Cities Prep

DeSales vs. Manson.

1B QUAD-DISTRICT FINALS

Rainier Christian vs. Lummi Nation

Neah Bay vs. Naselle

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Graham Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens , 7 p.m.

Kentwood vs. Woodinville , 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Kamiakin vs. Timberline (10-0), 5 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue , 1 p.m.

Garfield vs. Lincoln , 1 p.m.

Rainier Beach vs. Mount Spokane , 5 p.m.

Peninsula vs. Mountain View , 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Franklin Pierce (6-4) vs. West Valley (Spokane) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Othello (5-4) vs. Steilacoom (9-2), 2 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Connell vs. Colville , 2 p.m.

Nooksack Valley (6-4) vs. Cascade Christian , 7 p.m.

CLASS 2B

Friday Harbor (5-4) vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley , noon

Toledo (6-4) vs. Concrete , 2 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram vs. Liberty (Spangle) (10-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 1B

Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene (8-0), 6 p.m. (winner D4, No. 1; loser out)

