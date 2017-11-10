Tahoma leads big day for local volleyball teams

Tahoma’s Chey Jones didn’t hesitate when Jackson sent a lazy volley to the net, elevating for a no-doubt kill to clinch match point — and amplify the West Central District’s collective message to the rest of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament field here Friday at the Toyota Center.
That message?
The state trophy road runs through us.
Tahoma’s 25-24, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23 victory capped a masterful opening-round performance by South Sound teams, which won all seven of their matches. The South Puget Sound League went 4-0 and the NPSL 3-0, leaving first-round winner Mead of Spokane the only hope for keeping the state title out of the West Central’s potent clutches.
“Our league has some very tough teams,” Tahoma head coach Kelly Kim said. “We have great coaches and great players.”
“It’s great for the West Central District,” added Puyallup head coach Tony Batinovich. “One through seven, at any given moment, can get it done.”
Defending state champ Auburn Riverside, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin and Emerald Ridge swept the upper bracket to guarantee that a West Central squad will play for a state title; Tahoma advanced to face Curtis in one lower-bracket quarterfinal, and Kennedy Catholic’s first-round victory earned a crack at Mead in the other.
Curtis head coach Michael Miller pointed out that the top of the trophy stand has become well worn by WCD sneakers.
“Last year it was Auburn Riverside,” he said. “Before that, we won it. Before that, Bellarmine won it. Before that, Olympia won it.
“There’s a lot of kids from the Kent area, from the Puyallup area, that play for a ton of club teams that play at a high level,” he added. “Our district has solid coaches that put kids in the best position to succeed. We have state-level competition throughout the season.”
“District definitely prepares us,” said Batinovich.
When WCD teams meet at state, it often represents the third or fourth time in a season they’ve faced off, and not just because of the district tournament’s inevitable rubber matches. SPSL and NPSL head coaches don’t shy away from scheduling nonleague matches against one another.
“It’s great competition. We get a sneak peek at you, you get a sneak peek at us,” said Batinovich. “And you get to play high-level volleyball.”
“They don’t count, but you get to play great teams,” added Miller. “Iron sharpens iron.”
Said Kim: “I’m glad to see that (our district) is dominating. It’s nice that everyone can show up when the pressure is on.”
The defending state champion Ravens won each successive set more decisively in a first-round sweep of Skyline, eventually extracting a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Puyallup, which briskly exorcised the hangover from its unusually quick 2016 tournament exit by blasting past West Valley of Yakima 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 in Round 1. The Vikings last year went winless at state for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Graham-Kapowsin marched into the quarters by holding off Lake Stevens 25-20, 25-21 23-25, 25-20, which set up a quarterfinal clash with Emerald Ridge, a 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10 marathon winner over Richland in opening-round action.
In the lower bracket, Curtis made the SPSL 4A 4-0 in the first round by sweeping Walla Walla 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. It met Tahoma in the quarterfinals, the winner of which gets the Kennedy Catholic-Mead survivor in a 1 p.m. semifinal on Saturday.
Class 3A
Capital led Lakeside of Seattle 24-23 in the pivotal third set of a 3A quarterfinal when a ferocious spike caught Cougars’ junior Emma Boyd in the head, tying the game and forcing Boyd to sub out for injury evaluation. Lakeside scored the next point to earn a set-point of its own.
That difficult sequence could go down in Capital lore as the turning point in a championship run.
A kill by Maia Nichols sparked a 3-0 run to swing the set for Capital, which regrouped and surged through the fourth game to win 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15 and secure a berth in the semifinals.
“That was just a testimony to how tight this team is,” Cougars head coach Katie Turcotte said of Capital’s recovery at the end of Set 3. “This team wants to play for and with each other. It also proves how deep my team is. I have the utmost faith in anyone on my bench.”
Freshman Devyn Oestreich had 21 kills for Capital (19-1), which has not lost a match since October.
“She made really, really smart plays. She placed the ball where they weren’t,” said Turcotte.
Senior Elise Meath in her libero jersey was a yellow blur among a sea of maroon, scouring the blue floor for 30 digs. Maia Nichols added 17 digs as serve-receive proved “pivotal” for the Cougars, according to Turcotte.
“We also did a great job serving,” she added. “Our players serve a tough ball.”
Capital plays Eastside Catholic in a semifinal at 1 p.m.
Gig Harbor, Timberline and North Thurston kept their respective trophy dreams alive with dramatic victories in the consolation bracket. The Tides overcome 1-0 and 2-1 set deficits to put away Holy Names Academy 18-25, 25-16, 13-25, 25-17, 15-4, while Timberline ran off 13 unanswered points, starting with an ace and 12-for-12 serving streak by Daja Togiola, in the pivotal second set of a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win that eliminated Stadium.
North Thurston survived match- and season-point three times in a win over Roosevelt that took five sets and 218 combined points. The Rams prevailed 30-28, 10-25, 25-20, 26-28, 18-16.
Hannah Yerex had 19 kills and 21 digs for the Tides (17-4), and Emily Jost added a pair of blocks in a victory Gig Harbor head coach Melissa Klein told the team would be “match number one of our streak” during her postgame debriefing.
“When you go five games, it means you lost a few,” Klein said. “We didn’t get down, and keeping our focus was pivotal.”
Gig Harbor takes on North Thurston at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner advancing to play for seventh and eighth place.
It took Timberline a full set and change to shake off the disappointment of a five-set, first-round loss to Eastside Catholic and rediscover its mojo. The Blazers dropped the first game and trailed 12-4 in the second before roaring back to life.
“We stuck together,” Timberline senior middle hitter Kasey Louis said. “One person starts the fire and it just catches. We definitely picked up our energy and talk.”
“We talked about how hard we’ve been practicing for months,” added Blazers head coach Krista Manke. “You look to your right, look to your left; you’re playing for her.”
Louis had 16 kills, 13 digs and eight blocks. Hannah Johnson added 13 kills, seven aces and 18 digs, and Togiola chipped in 18 digs and seven blocks for the winners (13-7), who face Snohomish at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a berth in a trophy match.
Stadium, which fell in three sets against Ferndale to open the tournament, had a stellar first game against Timberline. Riley Clark had two kills and an ace, Mia Naccarato was nine-for-nine serving with two aces during a 9-0 run that gave the Tigers a 14-4 lead, and Mia Hall had two blocks and a kill to help close out the set.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments