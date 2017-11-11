Two Capital swimmers qualify for finals in backstroke

FEDERAL WAY — Only one-hundredth of a second separated Capital High School junior Alexa Nooney and her sophomore teammate Camden Martin on Friday at King County Aquatic Center.
The two swimmers finished neck-and-neck in the 100-yard backstroke preliminary to nab the sixth and seventh seeds for Saturday’s finals at the Class 3A swimming and diving state championships.
Nooney finished the race in one minute, 0.07 seconds with Martin right behind her (1:00.08). The two also swim legs of Capital’s 200 medley relay team, along with Olivia Young and Cynthia Czikall, which is seeded eighth in the final after posting a 1:53.71.
Capital’s 200 free relay (16th, 1:45.18) and 400 free relay (15th, 3:50.22) teams qualified for consolation finals.
North Thurston’s 400 relay team (11th, 3:47.9) also qualified for the consolation swim, and freshman Avery Campbell (16th, 1:01.76) qualified for the consolation final in the 100 back.
CLASS 4A
No Olympia swimmers qualified for podium spots, but several will swim in consolation finals Saturday.
Lacey Wright, a senior, will compete in the 200 free (16th, 2:00.63) and 500 free (12th, 5:18.09) consolations, while freshman Lauren Wilson moved on in the 100 butterfly (13th, 59.34).
Olympia’s 200 medley relay (16th, 1:54.65) will also compete.
CLASS 2A
Black Hills diver CeCe Pennella is within striking distance following Friday’s semifinals, after finishing the first day with 218.8 points.
Archbishop Murphy’s Kelsey Bassett (259.75) is the leader, followed by Steilacoom’s Julie Burlingame (237.3) and Foss’ Lydia Williams (221.7).
Black Hills junior Rylee Denney (seventh, 2:18.52) qualified for the finals in the 200 individual medley, and will swim legs of two relays in Saturday’s finals.
The Wolves’ 200 free relay team of Denney, Brielle Bryan, Leah Rietema and Emma Prybylski is seeded fourth after swimming a 1:44.79 in the preliminary.
The 400 free relay of Denney, Rietema, Prybylski and Kalli Bishop (eighth, 3:53.98) also qualified.
