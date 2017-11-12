Washington high school swimming and diving championships

Emerald Ridge’s Lada DiMascolo competes in the 100-yard breaststroke event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Puyallup senior Kacey Kiuchi competes in the 100-yard backstroke event at the 4A state girls swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way on Saturday. Kiuchi finished fourth with a time of 56.94 seconds.
Puyallup's Kacey Kiuchi competes in the 100-yard backstroke event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Mount Rainier's Allison Shimp dives during the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Olympia's Lacey Wright competes in the 500-yard freestyle event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Sumner’s Mikaela Miele competes in the 500-yard freestyle event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Richland's Neomi Mennetrot finishes the 50-yard freestyle event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Sumner's Mikaela Miele competes in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Curtis' Gabriella Lawrence competes in the seconleg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Curtis' Leigh Lopez-Silvers competes in the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Olympia's Jenny Lang (top) starts off the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Olympia's Lauren Wilson competes in the 100-yard butterfly event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Rogers' Heather Hopkins leaps into the air during a dive at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Mt. Vernon's Emma Frey competes in the 200-yard individual medley event at the 4A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Capital's Camden Martin competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Madelyn Johnson competes in the dive event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Krystia Mischel competes in the dive event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Natalie Davidson competes in the dive event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Mercer Island's Sophia McGuffin competes in the dive event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Capital's Camden Martin competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Capital's Alexa Nooney competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
North Thurston's Avery Campbell competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Bonney Lake's Kailyn Fleeman competes in the 500-yard freestyle race at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Lakeside's Amy Tang won the 100-yard freestyle race at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Bellevue's Delora Li won the 100-yard butterfly event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Natalie Davidson dives during the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Tatum Benson competes in the 200-yard individual medley event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Bellevue's Aneta Wyzga competes in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Wig placed second in the event.
Lakeside's Amy Tang competes in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Tang won the event.
Gig Harbor's Megan Hanson competes in the 200-yard freestyle race at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Lakeside's 200-yard medley relay team celebrates after winning first place in the event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Capital's Camden Martin completes the third leg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Capital's Olivia Young completes the second leg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Tatum Benson completes the third leg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Audrey Willson completes the second leg of the 200-yard medley relay event at the 3A girls state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
