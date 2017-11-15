High school girls soccer: The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area team

THE OLYMPIAN’S 2017 ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the year — F Sydney Lowe, Black Hills, sr.: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection is the next Lowe to be named player of the year after leading the Wolves with 28 goals, 14 assists. Named 2A Evergreen Conference offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season.
Coach of the year — James Corbin, Black Hills: 2A EvCo coach of the year led the Wolves to a perfect record (10-0) in league play, and nearly took Black Hills back to the state playoffs.
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Cassity Colard, Tumwater, jr.: Fast and tenacious, Tumwater’s top scorer had 18 goals and four assists. First-team 2A EvCo selection was able to evade tight spaces, and had a quick shot release.
Forward — Brieanna Dell, Tenino, fr.: Had 21 goals — including three hat tricks — and three assists to lead the Beavers to the district playoffs. Was the top scorer in the 1A Evergreen Conference.
Forward — Megan Lowe, Black Hills, sr.: Just like Sydney Lowe, one of the most dangerous strikers in the area. First-team 2A EvCo selection recorded 14 goals, nine assists.
Midfielder — Hallie Bergford, Tumwater, soph.: Versatile player for the T-Birds played every game last season as a defender before moving to midfield. Had a team-high 12 assists, and scored four goals to help Tumwater reach the district playoffs. First-team 2A EvCo selection.
Midfielder — Bella Brown, Black Hills, sr.: Central Washington commit ran the midfield for the Wolves. Four-team 2A EvCo first-team selection and two-time Olympian All-Area selection finished with seven goals, 16 assists.
Midfielder — Josie Kirk, North Thurston, sr.: First-team 3A SSC selection also played keeper for the Rams at times, and helped them to a district-tournament appearance. Solidified North Thurston’s defense with physical play, while chipping in two goals, four assists.
Midfielder — Sydney Wilson, Capital, sr.: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection helped the Cougars rally to a district-tournament appearance. Veteran, and two-time 3A SSC first-team selection, scored nearly half of Capital’s goals with 10, and added six assists.
Defender — Landrey McCann, Olympia, fr.: Started every match for a young Bears team that competes one of the state’s toughest 4A leagues. Second-team 4A South Puget Sound League selection’s communication led the defense.
Defender — Madison Vu, North Thurston, soph.: Two-time 3A SSC first-team selection was the last line of defense for the Rams. Her speed and endurance helped the Rams post five shutouts and reach the district playoffs.
Defender — Julia Wojnar, Black Hills, sr.: 2A EvCo defensive player of the year helped the Wolves record six shutouts this season. Was injured late in the regular season, but still contributed three goals, four assists.
Goalkeeper — Devon Herbert, Black Hills, soph.: First-team 2A EvCo keeper allowed only four goals in league play, helped the Wolves post six shutouts during the season, and held six more teams to a single goal.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Annie Hoffman, North Thurston, fr.; Emily Neshiem, Yelm, soph.; Jo Pingle, Timberline, jr.; Lauren Tornow, W.F. West, fr.; Kaily Tradawell, Capital, sr.
Midfielder: Shannon Rogowski, Capital, sr.; Tayler Sarson, Tumwater, sr.; Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.; Abby Tait, North Thurston, soph.; Ana Ulrigg, Centralia, jr.; Haylee Ward, Timberline, jr.
Defender: Kendall Budd, North Thurston, soph.; Hunter Hahn, Rochester, sr.; Michelle Hyland, North Thurston, jr.; Emma Lindsay, Black Hills, sr.; Taya McCallum, W.F. West, soph.; Paige Murray, Capital, sr.; Ciel McDonald, Olympia, sr.; Anna Zeldenrust, Black Hills, soph.
Goalkeeper: Maria Collins, Tenino, jr.; Cassie Mullins, Tumwater, soph.
