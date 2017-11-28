Who will win? High school football games to watch, predictions for the state semifinals

The saga continues.
Two proven Class 2A powerhouses in Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater will meet again in the state playoffs Saturday for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.
Here is a breakdown of this week’s semifinal meeting, which features the only team still alive in Thurston County.
To get you ready for the game, The Olympian also spoke to Cameron Van Til from The Herald (Everett) this week, who offered his observations on this season’s Archbishop Murphy squad.
2A STATE SEMIFINALS
NO. 1 ARCHBISHOP MURPHY (11-1) VS. NO. 2 TUMWATER (10-2)
Noon Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
About the Wildcats: Archbishop Murphy hasn’t lost a game in 2A since the 2015 semifinals — when the Wildcats lost to Tumwater in a thriller, 24-21. Since then, ATM has blown by just about everyone. North Kitsap played the Wildcats close last week in the quarterfinals, losing by a single TD, and the T-Birds figure to be ATM’s toughest test this season. But, the Wildcats still have weapons everywhere, led by explosive RB Ray Pimentel (200 carries, 2,080 yards, 28 TDs) and WR Kyler Gordon (30 receptions, 838 yards; 37 carries, 529 yards; 18 total TDs).
About the T-Birds: Last season’s loss to the Wildcats in the quarterfinals, 48-10, left a sour taste. Especially considering the T-Birds trailed by only a TD until QB Noah Andrews got hurt. Tumwater coach Sid Otton retired after that game as the winningest high school football coach in state history. Bill Beattie took over the staff the following spring, and has the 2A EvCo champions in the semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. Tumwater will look to sophomore RB Dylan Paine (258 carries, 1,580 yards, 24 TDs) to keep the offense moving, and DB Connor Clark (five interceptions) will be key in trying to shut down ATM’s big threats.
Olympian pick: Archbishop Murphy, 29-21.
SCOUTING THE WILDCATS
Everett prep sports reporter Cameron Van Til answers sends his insights from up north, and gives his prediction for this week’s rematch between Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater.
Olympian: A close game in the quarterfinals last season turned into a blowout late in Archbishop Murphy's favor. Are the Wildcats just as dangerous this year?
Van Til: Last year’s Archbishop Murphy team featured an absolutely incredible collection of talent that probably won't be seen again at the 2A level any time soon. Numerous key players graduated from that juggernaut squad, so this year's team isn't quite as invincible — as evidenced by last week's seven-point quarterfinal win over North Kitsap. However, it's all relative. The Wildcats aren't routing opponents by 46.6 points per game like they did last season, but they're still outscoring teams by 30.8 points per contest. Needless to say, this year's squad is still loaded with talent.
It’s pretty well known how explosive Kyler Gordon and Ray Pimentel are. What can Tumwater do to shut those two down? Is it even possible?
I don’t know if it’s possible to shut down Gordon, who's likely the most electrifying high school football player I’ve ever seen in person. Gordon is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, averaging 20.5 yards per touch as a receiver and ball carrier. Pimentel has emerged as a dynamic running back this season, rushing for 2,084 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per carry. Tumwater might be able to slow down Pimentel by loading the box, but that would leave the secondary even more vulnerable to big plays from Gordon. I'm not sure that it's possible to shut down both players simultaneously.
Who else does Tumwater need to watch out for?
The Wildcats only throw the ball on 26 percent of their snaps, and many of those passes go to Gordon. But despite limited opportunities, receivers Rwehabura Munyagi and Dillon Halpin have showcased their playmaking abilities. Munyagi has 10 catches for 328 yards and six touchdowns, while Halpin has nine receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wildcats have lost one game in two years — and that was to 3A powerhouse Bellevue. How does a team in their own classification beat them?
North Kitsap came close to upsetting Murphy in last week’s quarterfinals, but the Vikings were undone by explosive plays and a costly turnover. Murphy’s four touchdowns came on a 40-yard run, 35-yard pass, 80-yard fumble return and 55-yard run. So, the lesson for Tumwater is to protect the football and keep game-changers like Gordon and Pimentel from breaking loose for big gains. However, that’s easier said than done. Another key is for Tumwater to slow down Murphy’s rushing attack and force sophomore quarterback Victor Gabalis, a first-year starter, into long-yardage passing situations. But again, easier said than done.
These teams tend to go back-and-forth, and history suggests Tumwater wins this time around, but you never know what will happen with these two programs. What's your prediction?
Archbishop Murphy advances to the state title game with a 28-20 win, ending Tumwater's season for the second consecutive year.
