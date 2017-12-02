More Videos

Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy

Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
Brothers Canon and Sawyer Racanelli have been on a history-making pace as the QB-WR duo for Hockinson this season. Racanelli has thrown for the eighth-most TD passes in a single-season in state history (53) and leads the Hawks against Tumwater in the 2A state title Saturday.