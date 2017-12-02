Title game woes continue for Tumwater in loss to Hockinson

More Videos 6:31 Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title Pause 1:39 Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy 2:29 Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 0:57 Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:04 UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward. Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward. TJ Cotterill, Lauren Smith and Todd Milles t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com; lsmith@theolympian.com; tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward. TJ Cotterill, Lauren Smith and Todd Milles t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com; lsmith@theolympian.com; tmilles@thenewstribune.com