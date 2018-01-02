Centralia to honor legendary basketball coach Ron Brown

Former Centralia High School boys basketball coach Ron Brown, who retired last spring, will be honored by the program Saturday.
Brown, 83, coached at Centralia for 58 years — including the final 56 as the Tigers’ head coach — before announcing his official retirement in May.
The school and program will recognize him at a halftime ceremony during Centralia’s varsity game against Tumwater, set to tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday.
More festivities honoring Brown will be held before and after the game, according to a release. The first 500 Centralia fans will receive a commemorative poster, the release says.
Brown initially took a leave of absence last January due to health concerns, and announced his retirement after the season concluded.
He finished his career with 722 wins, which ranks third all-time in Washington. He began his head coaching career at Centralia in 1961, winning two state championships in 1979 and 1981.
Brown coached multiple college-bound players, including eventual Washington Huskies and NBA star Detlef Schrempf.
The Tigers reached the state playoffs 16 times during Brown’s coaching career, including a trip to the Class 2A state regionals last season.
Brown was named Washington State Coach of the Year twice during his career and received the National Federation of Interscholastic Coaches Association’s distinguished service award for section eight — which represents six states — in 1999.
He was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association hall of fame in 2006.
Brown is also the father of longtime North Thurston coach Tim Brown.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
3:45 p.m. — Presentation in classitorium
4 p.m. — Social
4:30 p.m. — Junior varsity game
6 p.m. — Varsity game, with presentation at halftime
7:30 p.m. — Social at Dick’s Brewery, for those 21 and older
