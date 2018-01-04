High school basketball: Girls scoring leaders, Jan. 4

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.
Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.
Not all schools are reporting. Some schools partially reporting.
Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 3
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.
208
9
23.1
2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.
168
10
16.8
3. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.
132
8
16.5
4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.
139
9
15.4
5. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.
145
10
14.5
6. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.
139
10
13.9
7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
111
8
13.9
8. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.
95
7
13.6
9. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.
149
11
13.5
10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.
146
11
13.3
11. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.
101
8
12.6
11. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.
101
8
12.6
13. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.
125
10
12.5
14. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
94
8
11.8
15. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
59
5
11.8
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
