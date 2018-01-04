Tenino’s Kaylee Schow (right) is leading the area in scoring at 23.1 points per game.
Tenino’s Kaylee Schow (right) is leading the area in scoring at 23.1 points per game. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Tenino’s Kaylee Schow (right) is leading the area in scoring at 23.1 points per game. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school basketball: Girls scoring leaders, Jan. 4

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 04, 2018 04:42 PM

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.

Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.

Not all schools are reporting. Some schools partially reporting.

Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 3

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.

208

9

23.1

2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.

168

10

16.8

3. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.

132

8

16.5

4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.

139

9

15.4

5. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.

145

10

14.5

6. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.

139

10

13.9

7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.

111

8

13.9

8. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.

95

7

13.6

9. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.

149

11

13.5

10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.

146

11

13.3

11. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.

101

8

12.6

11. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.

101

8

12.6

13. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.

125

10

12.5

14. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.

94

8

11.8

15. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.

59

5

11.8

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

