More Videos

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years 7:22

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years

Pause
Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital 2:24

Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:58

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season 1:16

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

  • Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years

    Centralia High School honored a legend Saturday night in former boys basketball coach Ron Brown.

Centralia High School honored a legend Saturday night in former boys basketball coach Ron Brown. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com
Centralia High School honored a legend Saturday night in former boys basketball coach Ron Brown. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 06, 2018 08:51 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Centralia High School honored a legend Saturday night in former boys basketball coach Ron Brown.

Former players and community members returned to the high school to celebrate Brown, including giving him a standing ovation during a halftime presentation of the Tigers’ win over Tumwater.

Brown, 83, initially took a leave of absence last January due to health concerns, and announced his retirement after the season concluded.

He coached for 58 years at Centralia, including the final 56 as the Tigers’ head coach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He finished his career with 722 wins, which ranks third all-time in Washington. He began his head coaching career in 1961, winning two state championships in 1979 and 1981.

Brown coached multiple college-bound players, including eventual Washington Huskies and NBA star Detlef Schrempf — the only NBA player to ever come out of Lewis County.

The Tigers reached the state playoffs 16 times during Brown’s coaching career, including a trip to the Class 2A state regionals last season.

Brown was named Washington State Coach of the Year twice during his career and received the National Federation of Interscholastic Coaches Association’s distinguished service award for section eight — which represents six states — in 1999.

He was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association hall of fame in 2006.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years 7:22

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years

Pause
Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital 2:24

Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:58

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season 1:16

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

  • Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital

Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital

View More Video