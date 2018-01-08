Utah State linebacker Woodward highlights several locals making Division I strides

The redshirt season paid off for David Woodward.
After spending a year bulking up and gaining experience playing on the scout team defense, the former Olympia High School football standout made his debut for Utah State in the 2017 season opener.
“It was really crazy finally getting to be on the field,” Woodward said Monday afternoon. “Especially at Wisconsin. Driving up, I felt like I was going to an NFL game because there were a bunch of fans on the side (of the road), and a bunch of people in the stadium. It was really cool.”
Woodward, a redshirt freshman linebacker, collected the first two tackles of his career against the then-No. 9 Badgers.
He went on to play in 10 games for the Aggies (6-7) this season, finishing with 29 total tackles (15 solo, 14 assists), including three tackles for losses and a sack. He started in Utah State’s final regular season game against Air Force Academy, leading the Aggies with a career-high 13 tackles.
“I think I did a good job making tackles, and getting a lot of tackles,” Woodward said. “I did a good job on coverage. That was the main thing they used me for was pass coverage.”
Woodward, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, said he’s been likened to former Aggies linebacker Nick Vigil, a second-year player for the Cincinnati Bengals.
“They always compare me to Nick Vigil — just being an athletic, fast guy who can go all over the field and be good in coverage,” Woodward said.
Woodward got opportunities to show his versatility late in the season.
At Olympia, Woodward — a former Olympian All-Area player of the year, Olympian male athlete of the year, Associated Press all-state selection and Class 4A Narrows League MVP — was known for his skill handling the ball on offense, and his knack for making big hits on defense.
He displayed both abilities in a Utah State win over New Mexico in Week 10.
Early in the fourth quarter, Woodward tore through the line with a clear path to New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti, and forced an errant pitch in the backfield.
Woodward then slammed Tuioti to the ground, scooped up the fumble and raced 70 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, giving the Aggies a 24-3 lead.
“I checked out the dive early and saw him going out for the option,” Woodward said. “It was a big adrenaline rush, a lot of excitement getting the ball in my hands since it had been two years.
“I was really excited, especially my freshman year, to get a touchdown. After that, it felt like my whole redshirt year had paid off, and I was starting to see what it could be.”
Woodward had a second big moment against New Mexico State in the Arizona Bowl in his final game of the season.
With the Aggies trailing in the first quarter, Woodward stepped into the middle and picked off NMSU quarterback Tyler Rogers near the goal line, returning it 27 yards. The turnover led to Utah State’s tying field goal, though the Aggies eventually lost in overtime.
“That play I was a middle runner, so I had the middle third of the field,” Woodward said. “It kind of came to me quick, it kind of surprised me. I just turned around and the ball was there.”
Woodward also added three pass breakups to an Aggies defense that finished second in the nation in fumble recoveries (16), tied for fourth in defensive touchdowns (five) and blocked punts (four), and tied for sixth in turnovers gained (29).
Woodward said he is happy with how his first season unfolded, but has big ambitions for next season, and still dreams of one day playing in the NFL.
“I want to gain more weight, get stronger, learn the playbook more and make a bigger impact next year on the team throughout the whole season,” he said.
EASTSIDE BEARS
Olympia has five players, including Woodward, who made Division I football rosters this season — more than any other high school in Thurston County and its surrounding areas.
Olympia coach Steve Davis, who was a longtime assistant before being hired as the program’s head coach in March, said much of the success of these former Bears players can be attributed to their work ethic.
“The level of competition we play every week in the (4A) SPSL really prepares our guys,” Davis said. “There are (Division I) players on every team.”
Four former Olympia players trekked to the east side of the state to continue their football careers — three in Cheney, and one in Pullman.
Clay Markoff, who was a standout fullback and linebacker for the Bears before walking on at Washington State last spring, appeared in six games for the Cougars (9-4) this season on special teams.
Markoff, a redshirt freshman, made his collegiate debut in Week 8 in a 28-0 shutout against Colorado, and played in WSU’s final four regular season games against Arizona, Stanford, Utah and Washington. He also appeared in the Holiday Bowl against No. 18 Michigan State.
Olympia has three players on the roster at Eastern Washington, and will add another next season in former two-way starter Corbin Hartsock, who signed his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in December.
“Olympia has been a very good pipeline for us,” EWU coach Aaron Best said last year.
Mitch Fettig, a redshirt junior, started every game for the Eagles (7-4) this season at safety, and led the team in tackles with 92 (37 solo, 55 assists). He added another three pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for losses, 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Offensive lineman Brett Thompson, a redshirt freshman, started the final eight games of the season for the Eagles at left tackle, and played in 10 games total. He blocked for an EWU attack that churned out 5,244 yards of offense and 49 offensive touchdowns.
Freshman Amir Matheney, a defensive lineman, used his redshirt season. He was named a scout team player of the week when the Eagles beat Montana in Week 4.
SOUTH SOUND DAWGS
Former Capital kicker Van Soderberg made his debut in Washington’s win over Montana in Week 2, kicking off five times.
Soderberg finished his redshirt freshman season with the Huskies (10-3) averaging 61.9 yards on kickoffs, including one touchback. He made his first PAT attempt during a Week 3 win over Fresno State, and finished 10 of 10 on the season.
Soderberg was one of three on field goal attempts, connecting on a 23-yarder — the first field goal of his career — in a win over California in Week 6, and made a career-high four PATs that game.
Soderberg is one of five locals listed on UW’s roster this season.
Two redshirt seniors from Shelton closed out their careers with the Huskies this season. Tailback Ralph Kinne appeared in two games, including rushing for 9 yards on three attempts against Montana, and tallying 23 yards on three carries in the Apple Cup win over WSU in Week 12. Tight end David Ajamu broke his leg late in preseason camp, missing his senior season.
Freshman defensive lineman Jarryn Bush (Timberline) and tight end Cade Otton (Tumwater) both redshirted.
GUELLER DUO LEADING BENGALS
The Gueller brothers from Chehalis are still racking up yards at Idaho State.
Quarterback Tanner Gueller finished his third season with the Bengals (4-7) completing 188 of 325 passes for 2,754 yards and 22 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions. The redshirt junior averaged 250.4 passing yards per game, and added another 107 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The former W.F. West standout collected 2,861 yards of total offense (260.1 per game) in 11 games.
Mitch Gueller, a sophomore wide receiver and first-team all-conference selection in the Big Sky, led the Bengals in receiving with 871 yards and eight touchdowns on 36 catches. He averaged 96.8 receiving yards per game, and finished third on the team in all-purpose yards in nine games.
EXTRA POINTS
Mat Cox, a former two-way starter at Capital, wrapped up his final season as an offensive lineman at North Dakota (3-8). Cox started nine games at right tackle, and played in 10, blocking for a Fighting Hawks attack that compiled 4,247 yards of offense and 29 offensive touchdowns. ... Tumwater graduate Easton Trakel finished his redshirt freshman season at Portland State as the program’s No. 2 kickoff returner, with 202 yards on 10 attempts. He appeared in seven games at wide receiver and on special teams, seeing his role increase throughout the season. He added two catches for 29 yards, and two rushes for 8 yards. ... Jaelen Bush, who was a standout defensive end at Timberline, used his redshirt season at Oregon State. ... Former Black Hills running back Conner Furu, a freshman at Drake, missed the season with a knee injury, but is projected to return at full strength next season.
