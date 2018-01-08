High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 9

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.
Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.
Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.
Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.
RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 8
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.
305
12
25.4
2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.
251
11
22.8
3. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.
223
11
20.3
3. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.
223
11
20.3
5. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.
238
12
19.8
6. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.
201
11
18.3
7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.
214
12
17.8
8. Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, soph.
122
7
17.4
9. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.
183
11
16.6
10. Tony Canepa, Tenino, jr.
91
6
15.2
11. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.
136
9
15.1
12. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.
176
12
14.7
13. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.
167
12
13.9
14. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.
95
7
13.6
15. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.
147
11
13.4
RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 8
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.
217
10
21.7
2. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.
132
8
16.5
3. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.
197
12
16.4
4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.
193
12
16.1
5. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
152
10
15.2
6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.
163
11
14.8
7. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.
174
12
14.5
8. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.
195
14
13.9
9. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.
110
8
13.8
10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.
154
12
12.8
11. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.
113
9
12.6
12. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.
101
8
12.6
13. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
121
10
12.1
14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.
156
13
12.0
15. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
72
6
12.0
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
