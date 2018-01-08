Tumwater’s CJ Geathers (20.3 points per game) and W.F. West’s Kiara Steen (15.2) are both leading their teams in scoring.
Tumwater’s CJ Geathers (20.3 points per game) and W.F. West’s Kiara Steen (15.2) are both leading their teams in scoring. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater’s CJ Geathers (20.3 points per game) and W.F. West’s Kiara Steen (15.2) are both leading their teams in scoring. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 9

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 08, 2018 10:29 PM

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.

Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.

Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.

Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 8

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.

305

12

25.4

2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.

251

11

22.8

3. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.

223

11

20.3

3. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.

223

11

20.3

5. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.

238

12

19.8

6. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.

201

11

18.3

7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.

214

12

17.8

8. Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, soph.

122

7

17.4

9. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.

183

11

16.6

10. Tony Canepa, Tenino, jr.

91

6

15.2

11. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.

136

9

15.1

12. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.

176

12

14.7

13. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.

167

12

13.9

14. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.

95

7

13.6

15. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.

147

11

13.4


 

RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 8

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.

217

10

21.7

2. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.

132

8

16.5

3. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.

197

12

16.4

4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.

193

12

16.1

5. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.

152

10

15.2

6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.

163

11

14.8

7. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.

174

12

14.5

8. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.

195

14

13.9

9. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.

110

8

13.8

10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.

154

12

12.8

11. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.

113

9

12.6

12. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.

101

8

12.6

13. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.

121

10

12.1

14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.

156

13

12.0

15. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.

72

6

12.0

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Janssan's double-double, Ashmore's 28 points lead Tigers past T-Birds

Highlights: Janssan's double-double, Ashmore's 28 points lead Tigers past T-Birds

Highlights: Janssan's double-double, Ashmore's 28 points lead Tigers past T-Birds 3:11

Highlights: Janssan's double-double, Ashmore's 28 points lead Tigers past T-Birds
Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital 2:24

Highlights: North Thurston keeps undefeated streak alive with win over Capital
Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor 2:30

Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor

View More Video