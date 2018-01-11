‘Sneaky’ Spencer a leader and scorer for undefeated North Thurston

2:56 Highlights: Nine players score for Black Hills in rout of Centralia Pause

2:39 Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late

2:25 Highlights: Elma bounces back with win over Tenino

0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

0:31 Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting

0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform