Timberline’s Stevenson nominated for McDonald’s All-American Games

Erik Stevenson, Timberline High School’s star shooting guard, added to his long list of accolades Monday.
Stevenson, a Wichita State signee who is averaging 25 points per game for the Blazers, is one of 13 boys basketball players from Washington to receive a nomination for the chance to play in the 41st McDonald’s All-American Games on March 28.
The list of nominees includes more than 700 of the top male and female high school basketball players from 45 states and the District of Columbia, the company announced in a release Monday.
A committee will select the top 24 boys and 24 girls to play in this year’s event in Atlanta, the release says. Final rosters will be announced Jan. 16.
Stevenson, a three-star recruit, signed with the Shockers during November’s early period. He is a two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and was a Class 3A all-state honorable mention selection by the Associated Press as a junior. He has a career average of 16.3 points per game in 90 appearances, and holds records at Timberline for single-game (45 points) and career (1,469 points) scoring.
Thankful @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/cf1wylylWT— Erik Stevenson (@ej_stevenson5) January 11, 2018
He is joined in the nominee pool by 12 other boys basketball players from Washington including Khyree Armstead (Mountlake Terrace), Edward Barquet (Renton), J’Raan Brooks (Garfield), Malik Coats (Renton), Jaloni Garner (Renton), Jacob Hjort (Columbia River), Jaden Locke (Renton), Romero Otero (Renton), Kevin Porter (Rainier Beach), Deondre Russ (Renton), Les Sessoms (Decatur) and Carson Tuttle (Kamiak).
Washington also has 11 nominees for the girls’ game, including Samantha Bowman (Zilla), Carmen Gfeller (Colfax), Kylee Griffen (Lake Stevens), Lacie Hull (Central Valley), Lexie Hull (Central Valley), Jamie Loera (Moses Lake), Jade Loville (Skyline), Gina Marxen (Eastlake), Madison Moser (Mark Morris), Regan Schenck (Woodinville) and Maddie Willett (Gig Harbor).
